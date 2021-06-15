Shuttler Sumeeth Reddy to launch his own academy in July

One of India’s lead doubles shuttlers, B. Sumeeth Reddy, will formally launch his Indian Badminton Academy at Manikonda here in July.

The aim is to provide a platform for the young talent.

Sumeeth understands nobody can match the standards set by the Gopichand Academy but there was need for a feeder centre before entering the main arena. “I love to portray my patriotism whenever it is possible and that's why I named it after my country. And, I always felt that if one has a chance to give back to the sport which offers everything to them it should be the first priority and I am glad to realise this dream,” the 28-year-old, who represented India in the Rio Olympics 2016 alng with Manu Attri, told Sportstar on Tuesday.

READ| Former Olympic gold medallist shuttler Markis Kido passes away

“Definitely, to produce international medallists is the ultimate goal. We will have five international standard courts to start with in view of the pandemic protocols and have expansion plans for the future. There will be a full-fledged qualified coaches panel,” he added.

READ| Double Olympian Shobha meets Telangana IT minister for house site

“Since I am still playing, I will be involved now only in scheduling, monitoring and planning other off-court aspects of training,” said Sumeeth, whose wife N. Sikki Reddy is a top doubles player with Ashwini Ponnappa.