Saina Nehwal enters second round of Orleans Masters

India shuttler Saina Nehwal beat Rachael Darragh of Ireland 21-9, 21-5 on Wednesday to advance into the second round of Orleans Masters.

It was a welcome return for the Indian shuttler who missed out on the All England Championship with a thigh niggle. The ranking points gained from the victory will strengthen Saina's Tokyo Olympics chances later this year.

The former World No. 1 shuttler dominated with cross-court shots and superfast forehands to keep Darragh on her toes.

Darragh put up a brave front towards the end of the second game with a long rally but Saina's mastery was too powerful to handle.

Saina will now face the winner between Israel’s Ksenia Polikarpova and local player Marie Batomene in the women’s singles Round of 16.