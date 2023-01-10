Badminton

Malaysia Open: Saina, Srikanth make first round exits

Two-time Commonwealth Games champion Saina, who endured a tough 2022, battling multiple injuries and a lack of form, went down 12-21 21-17 12-21 to Han Yue of China.

PTI
Kuala Lumpur 10 January, 2023 12:08 IST
Kuala Lumpur 10 January, 2023 12:08 IST
FILE PHOTO: Saina Nehwal returns a shot during her women’s singles match against Cheung Ngan Yi in the BWF World Championships in Tokyo on August 23, 2022. 

FILE PHOTO: Saina Nehwal returns a shot during her women’s singles match against Cheung Ngan Yi in the BWF World Championships in Tokyo on August 23, 2022.  | Photo Credit: AP

Two-time Commonwealth Games champion Saina, who endured a tough 2022, battling multiple injuries and a lack of form, went down 12-21 21-17 12-21 to Han Yue of China.

Ace Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth’s woeful run continued as they suffered first round exits from the season-opening Malaysia Open here on Tuesday.

Two-time Commonwealth Games champion Saina, who endured a tough 2022, battling multiple injuries and a lack of form, went down 12-21 21-17 12-21 to Han Yue of China in the $1,250,000 Super 1000 tournament.

Also Read
Malaysia Open: Sindhu returns from injury as Indian shuttlers look to shine

Having lost the first game, Saina, who has slipped to world number 30, fought back to force a decider in a women’s singles first round match.

However, the 2012 Olympic bronze medallist fell behind as Han built a sizable lead to take the fixture comfortably.

Former world number one Srikanth’s surrender was tamer. The world championship silver medallist, who has also been struggling for form recently, was stunned by the unseeded Kenta Nishimoto of Japan 19-21 14-21 in 42 minutes.

Srikanth, ranked 13th, fought hard in the opening game, but Nishimoto managed to take the lead.

The two shuttlers were tied at 12-12 in the second game but the Japnese ran away with the contest from there.

Also Read | Malaysia Open: Sindhu excited to take on ‘good friend’ Marin in comeback meet

It was also curtains for Akarshi Kashyap who was outplayed 10-21 8-21 by Wen Chi Hsu of Chinese Taipei in her women’s singles opener.

Later in the day, the women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will take on Hong Kong’s Yeung Nga Ting and Yeung Pui Lam, and, Krishna Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Panjala will open their campaign against South Korea’s Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae in the men’s doubles first round.

Read more stories on Badminton.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Sankar Muthusamy: A world feat with beginnings in a small Chennai badminton academy

Sindhu uses pause in golden pursuit to appreciate diamonds

The Week That Was (Dec 26- Jan 2): England's Ashes humiliation, India wins at Centurion, Messi tests COVID-19 positive

Slide shows

P.V. Sindhu's journey - From badminton prodigy to World Champion

Dubai BWF Finals: The eight women in contention

Dubai BWF Finals: The Eight Best Men

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us