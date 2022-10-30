Badminton

Satwik-Chirag, French Open final live streaming info: When, where to watch, head-to-head

French Open 2022: Here is all you need to know about the men’s doubles final between Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Chinese Taipei’s duo of Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han.

Team Sportstar
30 October, 2022 11:10 IST
FILE PHOTO: India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (left) and Chirag Shetty (right).

FILE PHOTO: India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (left) and Chirag Shetty (right). | Photo Credit: AP

PREVIEW

Commonwealth Games champion Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty progressed to the men’s doubles final of the French Open Super 750 badminton tournament with a commanding straight-games win over Korean pair of Choi Sol Gyu and Kim Won Ho in Paris on Saturday.

The world number 8 Indian pair dished out an attacking game and also controlled the net well to outwit the Korean combination, ranked 18th, 21-18, 21-14 in the semifinals that lasted 45 minutes.

The Indian pair, seeded seventh, thus reached its second final of a BWF world tour event in 2022, having won the India Open Super 500 tournament in January earlier this year.

Satwik and Chirag, who had won a bronze medal at the World Championships in August, will play Chinese Taipei’s Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han in the final.

Satwik and Chirag finished as runner-up at the 2019 edition of the tounament.

Head-to-head
The Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Chinese Taipei’s duo of Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han will face each other for the first time.
When and where to watch the French Open men’s doubles final between Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Chinese Taipei’s duo of Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han?
French Open men’s doubles final between Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Chinese Taipei’s duo of Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han will start approximately at 6:30 pm IST on October 30, Sunday. The match is happening in Paris.
The match will be telecasted live on Sports18. Live streaming of the same will be available on Voot.

