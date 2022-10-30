Satwik-Chirag, French Open final live streaming info: When, where to watch, head-to-head

PREVIEW

Commonwealth Games champion Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty progressed to the men’s doubles final of the French Open Super 750 badminton tournament with a commanding straight-games win over Korean pair of Choi Sol Gyu and Kim Won Ho in Paris on Saturday.

The world number 8 Indian pair dished out an attacking game and also controlled the net well to outwit the Korean combination, ranked 18th, 21-18, 21-14 in the semifinals that lasted 45 minutes.

The Indian pair, seeded seventh, thus reached its second final of a BWF world tour event in 2022, having won the India Open Super 500 tournament in January earlier this year.

Satwik and Chirag, who had won a bronze medal at the World Championships in August, will play Chinese Taipei’s Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han in the final.

Satwik and Chirag finished as runner-up at the 2019 edition of the tounament.

Head-to-head The Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Chinese Taipei’s duo of Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han will face each other for the first time.