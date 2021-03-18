More Sports Badminton Badminton All England Open: Satwiksairaj-Ashwini crash out of mixed doubles The Indian duo were beaten by Japan's Yuki Kaneko and Misaki Matsutomo 21-19, 21-9 in the second round in just 35 minutes. Team Sportstar 18 March, 2021 16:38 IST Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponappa crashed out of the ongoing All England Open on Thursday. - FILE PHOTO/ GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 18 March, 2021 16:38 IST India’s mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponappa crashed out of the ongoing All England Open on Thursday.They were beaten by Japan's Yuki Kaneko and Misaki Matsutomo 21-19, 21-9 in the second round in just 35 minutes.READ| All England Championships: Indonesian team forced to withdraw, Gideon slams BWF Earlier, Lakshya Sen defeated Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand in two straight games 21-18, 21-12.READ| All England Championships: Saina retires due to injury, four Indians enter second round H.S. Prannoy, Sameer Verma, and Sai Praneeth won their respective first-round games while ace shuttler Saina Nehwal exited the championship after retiring hurt in the first round match (21-8, 10-4) against Mia Blichfeldt. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.