All England Open: Satwiksairaj-Ashwini crash out of mixed doubles

India’s mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponappa crashed out of the ongoing All England Open on Thursday.

They were beaten by Japan's Yuki Kaneko and Misaki Matsutomo 21-19, 21-9 in the second round in just 35 minutes.

Earlier, Lakshya Sen defeated Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand in two straight games 21-18, 21-12.

H.S. Prannoy, Sameer Verma, and Sai Praneeth won their respective first-round games while ace shuttler Saina Nehwal exited the championship after retiring hurt in the first round match (21-8, 10-4) against Mia Blichfeldt.