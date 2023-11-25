Satwik-Chirag beat China’s Ren-He to enter final of China Masters 2023

India’s top men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty enter final after they got the better of home favourites He Ji Ting/Ren Xiang Yu 21-15, 22-20 in the semifinal of China Masters 2023 in Shenzhen on Saturday.

The top seeds will face another Chinese pair -- second seeds Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang in the summit clash.

“We are feeling really good. The way we played throughout this week, felt like we have got back our rhythm. Like how we played at Asian Games here in China,” said Satwik after the match.

“We are hungry for one more title. We love playing finals. There will be lot of pressure, even opponents will be under pressure. We wanted to play final here, and now we want to end it on a good note. So just want to go back, take rest and see what happens tomorrow.”

Satwik and Chirag have won the Badminton Asian Championships, Indonesia Super 1000, Korea Super 500, Swiss Super 300 and the Asian Games gold medal in a stellar year.

The BWF (Badminton World Federation) World Tour is divided into six levels, namely World Tour Finals, four Super 1000, six Super 750, seven Super 500, and 11 Super 300. One more category of tournament, the BWF Tour Super 100 level, also offers ranking points.

Each of these tournaments offers different ranking points and prize money. The highest points and prize pool is offered at the Super 1000 level.

(With inputs from PTI)