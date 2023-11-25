MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Satwik-Chirag beat China’s Ren-He to enter final of China Masters 2023

The Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat He Ji Ting-Ren Xiang Yu in straight games to qualify for the finals of China Masters 2023.

Published : Nov 25, 2023 18:08 IST , China - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the game 21-15, 22-20.
File Photo: India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the game 21-15, 22-20. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

File Photo: India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the game 21-15, 22-20. | Photo Credit: PTI

India’s top men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty enter final after they got the better of home favourites He Ji Ting/Ren Xiang Yu 21-15, 22-20 in the semifinal of China Masters 2023 in Shenzhen on Saturday.

AS IT HAPPENED | MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

The top seeds will face another Chinese pair -- second seeds Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang in the summit clash.

“We are feeling really good. The way we played throughout this week, felt like we have got back our rhythm. Like how we played at Asian Games here in China,” said Satwik after the match.

“We are hungry for one more title. We love playing finals. There will be lot of pressure, even opponents will be under pressure. We wanted to play final here, and now we want to end it on a good note. So just want to go back, take rest and see what happens tomorrow.”

Satwik and Chirag have won the Badminton Asian Championships, Indonesia Super 1000, Korea Super 500, Swiss Super 300 and the Asian Games gold medal in a stellar year.

The BWF (Badminton World Federation) World Tour is divided into six levels, namely World Tour Finals, four Super 1000, six Super 750, seven Super 500, and 11 Super 300. One more category of tournament, the BWF Tour Super 100 level, also offers ranking points.

Each of these tournaments offers different ranking points and prize money. The highest points and prize pool is offered at the Super 1000 level.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy /

Chirag Shetty /

China Masters

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Which players can make it to the India squad for AFC Asian Cup 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  2. National Squash Championships: Tanvi Khanna stresses importance of training abroad and sparring partners
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  3. Hockey Nationals 2023: TN edges out UP in semis to meet defending champion Haryana
    K. Keerthivasan
  4. Satwik-Chirag beat China’s Ren-He to enter final of China Masters 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. ‘We’re giving too much away’ says Xavi after Barca draw at Rayo
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Satwik-Chirag beat China’s Ren-He to enter final of China Masters 2023
    Team Sportstar
  2. China Masters 2023 Semifinal Highlights: Satwik-Chirag duo defeats China’s He-Ren to enter finals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Satwik-Chirag, China Masters semifinal: Preview, head-to-head record, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. China Masters 2023: Satwik-Chirag pair reaches semifinals; Prannoy loses in quarterfinals
    PTI
  5. China Masters 2023: Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy through to quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Which players can make it to the India squad for AFC Asian Cup 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  2. National Squash Championships: Tanvi Khanna stresses importance of training abroad and sparring partners
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  3. Hockey Nationals 2023: TN edges out UP in semis to meet defending champion Haryana
    K. Keerthivasan
  4. Satwik-Chirag beat China’s Ren-He to enter final of China Masters 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. ‘We’re giving too much away’ says Xavi after Barca draw at Rayo
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment