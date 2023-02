Senior National Badminton Championship 2023: Srikanth, Ashmita reach semifinals

Former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth defeated a fighting Kartikey Gulshan Kumar 2-1 and entered the men’s singles semifinals of the 84th National senior badminton championships in Pune on Sunday.

The second-seeded Srikanth is the lone seed from the top eight to enter the last-four stage.

Meanwhile Priyanshu Rajawat beat Kiran George, who had packed off the top-seeded H S Prannoy a day earlier, in straight games.

In the women’s section, Ashmita Chaliha and Aakarshi Kashyap entered the semifinals in contrasting style. Ashmita defeated Isharani Baruah 21-10, 21-23, 21-16 while Aakarshi ended Pune’s 13th seed Purva Barves’ challenge with a 11-21, 21-13, 21-14 verdict.