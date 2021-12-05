Sindhu vs An Seyoung live score, BWF World Tour Finals: Sindhu looks to clinch first title since 2019 World Championships

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the women's singles final of the BWF World Tour Finals 2021 between India's P V Sindhu and South Korea's An Seyoung. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfurls in Bali.

Who is An Seyoung - the youngster standing between P V Sindhu and a second BWF World Tour Finals title?

An Seyoung is a 19-year-old shuttler from South Korea who made her debut at senior level with the national side at the 2018 Thomas and Uber Cup Finals. She won all four of her singles matches in that event and helped South Korea finish third.

In 2019, An Seyoung clinched five world tour titles including victories over established players such as China's Li Xuerui and Spain's Carolina Marin. For her stellar performances throughout the year, she picked the BWF 'Most Promising Player of the Year' Award.

An Seyoung made her Olympic debut in Tokyo this year and reached the quarterfinals where she lost 18-21, 19-21 to the eventual champion Chen Yu Fei of China.

Match Preview

India's ace shuttler P V Sindhu is set to face South Korea's An Seyoung in the summit clash of the BWF World Tour Finals in Bali on Sunday.

This is Sindhu's third appearance at the season-ending event. The 26-year-old clinched the title in 2018.

Two-time Olympic medallist and reigning world champion Sindhu reached the final after defeating Japan's Akane Yamaguchi 21-15, 15-21, 21-19 in 70 minutes in a thrilling semifinal on Saturday.

However, An Seyoung, who beat Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong 25-23, 21-17 in the other semifinal, is in sensational form. The teenager is playing her third straight final in the Indonesian capital after clinching the Indonesia Masters and the Indonesia Open.

This will be third meeting between world number seven Sindhu and world number six An Seyoung where the Indian will look to claim her first win over the South Korean after suffering defeat in both of their previous encounters.

Sindhu will also like to win her first title since beating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in the World Championships final in Basel in 2019.

Where to watch?

Women's Singles final of the BWF World Tour Finals between India's P V Sindhu and South Korea's An Seyoung will be live telecast on Star Sports Select HD 1 and live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar tentatively around 12:30 pm on Sunday, December 5.