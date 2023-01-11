Sindhu loses to Marin in 2023 Malaysia Open opening round

P V Sindhu began her 2023 season with a 12-21, 21-10, 15-21 loss to Spain’s Carolina Marin in 59 minutes in the first round of the Malaysia Open Super 1000 event in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

Sixth-seeded Sindhu returned to the BWF World Tour after a five-month injury lay-off. Her last event was the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in which she won the gold medal in singles.

With the victory, former world and Olympic champion Marin bettered her head-to-head record against Sindhu to 10-5.

More to follow...