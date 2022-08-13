PV Sindhu to miss badminton World Championships with ankle injury

Former world champion and India’s woman shuttler P.V. Sindhu will not take part in the upcoming World Championships after suffering a stress fracture injury on the left ankle.

Confirming this to Sportstar on Saturday, Sindhu’s father, P.V. Ramana, said his daughter first suffered the injury during the quarterfinal of the recent Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

“But she played the semis despite severe pain before eventually going on to win the gold in the CWG with a heavily strapped ankle,” he said.

The 27-year-old Sindhu, winner of five medals in the Worlds, including gold, will now be closely monitored during the recovery phase. “Yes, it is disappointing to miss the Worlds especially given the kind of form Sindhu is in after winning the Singapore Open and the CWG Gold. But, these things are not in our hands,” Ramana said.

“The focus will definitely be more on recovery, and we will be targeting the Denmark and Paris Opens in mid-October,” he said.

Sindhu recently won her maiden gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, defeating Michelle Li of Canada 21-15, 21-13 in the badminton women’s singles event final. This was Sindhu’s fifth CWG medal, with two in the mixed team events. She also won bronze in 2014 and silver in 2018.