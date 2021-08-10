Sindhu says Heartfulness meditation helped her stay calm and achieve success

The Heartfulness Institute of Hyderabad has decided to celebrate India’s performance in the just-concluded Tokyo Olympics with a difference!

The institute has launched a ‘Forests by Heartfulness’ initiative to plant seven lakh saplings to mark the seven medals won by India in Tokyo Games.

P.V. Sindhu, who is a longtime practitioner of Heartfulness, visited the institute to seek the blessings of her guide Kamlesh Patel, also known as Daaji, and undertook a meditation session with him. She expressed her gratitude to Daaji for helping her realise her goal of bringing glory to the country.

“My family has always pursued meditation. Through them, I got introduced to Heartfulness meditation. I feel happy whenever I visit Kanha Shantivanam or any Heartfulness meditation centre,” Sindhu said.

“My life has changed after I started practicing meditation, and I am thankful for that.

“For me, it calms my mind and helps me understand my emotions better. It also helps me plan my next steps. Especially during stressful situations, like the pandemic, meditation helps maintain calmness,” Sindhu, who is the first woman athlete from India to win back-to-back Olympics, said.

“Meditation has helped me in my career; I can face difficult situations during matches easily. I want to thank Daaji for his blessings. I am grateful to the Shri Rama Chandra Mission, Heartfulness Institute, and Daaji for all the support and encouragement I have received over the years,” she said.

“I urge everyone to try meditation as it makes a big difference in one’s life,” Sindhu appealed.