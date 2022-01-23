More Sports Badminton Badminton Sindhu brushes aside Bansod to clinch Syed Modi International title India's P. V. Sindhu won the Syed Modi International badminton championships with a 21-13, 21-16 win in the final. PTI 23 January, 2022 15:30 IST PTI 23 January, 2022 15:30 IST India's P. V. Sindhu cruised past Malvika Bansod to clinch the Syed Modi International badminton championships in Lucknow on Sunday.AS IT HAPPENEDPlaying in a depleted field due to multiple COVID-19 cases, top seed Sindhu hardly broke any sweat in a 21-13 21-16 win. The final lasted just 35 minutes.It was former world champion Sindhu's second Syed Modi title after having won the BWF World Tour Super 300 event in 2017.Before that, seventh-seeded Indians Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto clinched the mixed doubles title with a straight-game win over compatriots T Hema Nagendra Babu and Srivedya Gurazada.Bhatnagar and Crasto inflicted a 21-16 21-12 on the unseeded Indian duo in the summit clash that ended in 29 minutes.Earlier, the men's singles final between Arnaud Merkle and Lucas Claerbout was declared a 'No Match' after one of the finalists tested positive for COVID-19. Read more stories on Badminton. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :