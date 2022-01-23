Sindhu brushes aside Bansod to clinch Syed Modi International title

India's P. V. Sindhu cruised past Malvika Bansod to clinch the Syed Modi International badminton championships in Lucknow on Sunday.

Playing in a depleted field due to multiple COVID-19 cases, top seed Sindhu hardly broke any sweat in a 21-13 21-16 win. The final lasted just 35 minutes.

It was former world champion Sindhu's second Syed Modi title after having won the BWF World Tour Super 300 event in 2017.

Before that, seventh-seeded Indians Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto clinched the mixed doubles title with a straight-game win over compatriots T Hema Nagendra Babu and Srivedya Gurazada.

Bhatnagar and Crasto inflicted a 21-16 21-12 on the unseeded Indian duo in the summit clash that ended in 29 minutes.

Earlier, the men's singles final between Arnaud Merkle and Lucas Claerbout was declared a 'No Match' after one of the finalists tested positive for COVID-19.