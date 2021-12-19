Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew Live Score, BWF world championship final: Srikanth to fight Loh Kean Yew for gold

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the men's singles final of the BWF world championship between India's Kidambi Srikanth and Singapore's Loh Kean Yew. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfurls in Huelva, Spain.

Kidambi Srikanth 9 Loh Kean Yew 3

Srikanth 9-3 Loh - Make that six!

Srikanth 8-3 Loh - Five points on the trot for Sri. Fabulous start for the Indian.

Srikanth 5-3 Loh - Lovely drop shot from Srikanth. Loh gets late and only manages to send the shuttle into the net.

Srikanth 3-3 Loh - Short lift from Loh barely reaches the net and Sri is already there for the kill.

Srikanth 1-3 Loh - Quick drive from Loh and Srikanth barely manages to get his racquet on the shuttle.

Srikanth 0-1 Loh - A couple of net shots to begins the match and it is the unseeded Singaporean who wins the first point.

AND THE FINAL BEGINS!

7:25 pm - The warm-up is done.

7:20 pm - Kidambi Srikanth and Loh Kean Yew have entered the court. Remember, no Indian or Singaporean man has ever become world champion in singles. This is a huge match not just for these two shuttlers but also for the two nations they are representing.

7:05 pm - Medal ceremony for the men's doubles winners is being held at the moment. It is the first ever world championship gold for Japan in men's doubles.

Other results - Women's Singles Final - Akane Yamaguchi (JPN) bt Tai Tzu Ying (TPE) 21-14, 21-11 Mixed Doubles Final - Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Sapsiree Taerattanachai (THA) bt Yuta Watanabe/Arisa Higashino (JPN) 21-13, 21-14 Women's Doubles Final - Chen Qing Chen/Jia Yi Fan (CHN) bt Lee Sohee/Shin Seungchan (KOR) 21-16, 21-17 Men's Doubles Final - Takuro Hoki/Yugo Kobayashi (JPN) bt He Ji Ting/Tan Qiang (CHN) 21-12, 21-18

Match Preview

Kidambi Srikanth etched his name in the history books by becoming the first Indian man to reach the finals of the BWF World Badminton Championships with a come-from-behind win over compatriot Lakshya Sen here on Saturday.

In a historic all-Indian men's singles semifinal, it was the 28-year-old Srikanth who had the last laugh as he saw off Sen 17-21, 21-14, 21-17 in a thrilling contest that lasted an hour and nine minutes.

Srikanth is set to face Singapore's Loh Kean Yew, another first-time finalist, in the title clash. Loh beat Denmark's Anders Antonsen 23-21, 21-14 in the second semifinal in 61 minutes.

Srikanth's last played in a final at the 2019 Indian Open while his last title came way back in 2017 when he won the French Open.

However, he will have to work hard to defeat an in-form Loh Kean Yew who has impressed everyone with his speed and overall gameplay on the court.

Loh recently won the Hylo Open and finished as runner-up at the Indonesia Masters. In the world championships, he caused a major upset by beating the reigning Olympic champion and world number one Viktor Axelsen of Denmark 14-21, 21-9, 21-6 in the round of 64 and hasn't dropped a game since then.

Where to watch?

Men's Singles final of the BWF World Championships between India's Kidambi Srikanth and Singapore's Loh Kean Yew will be live telecast on Star Sports Network and live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar tentatively from 7 pm onwards on Sunday, December 19.