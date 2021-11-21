More Sports Badminton Badminton Sukant wins gold, Pramod ends up with three silver medals at Uganda Para Badminton International World No. 5 Sukant Kadam defeated fellow Indian Nilesh Balu Gaikwad 21-16 17-21 21-10 in 38 minutes in men's singles summit clash in the SL4 category. PTI KAMPALA, UGANDA 21 November, 2021 17:56 IST India's Sukant Kadam claimed a gold after two years at the Uganda Para Badminton International. - Sukant Kadam (@sukant9993)/Twitter PTI KAMPALA, UGANDA 21 November, 2021 17:56 IST India's Sukant Kadam claimed a gold after two years at the Uganda Para Badminton International, while compatriot Pramod Bhagat settled for three silvers here on Sunday.World No. 5 Kadam defeated fellow Indian Nilesh Balu Gaikwad 21-16 17-21 21-10 in 38 minutes in men's singles summit clash in the SL4 category."It was a good match and it feels good to break the jinx and win a gold medal after 2 years. This will motivate me to work harder," Kadam said.READ: Pramod Bhagat nominated for Para Badminton Player of Year World number one Bhagat had a tough day in office as the Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist lost all his three finals.In the men's singles SL3 finals, Bhagat was defeated by his doubles partner Manoj Sarkar in a tight game.The game went to the wire and ultimately Bhagat lost 19-21 16-21. In the men's doubles, Bhagat and Sarkar lost 21-10 20-22 15-21 to their Indian counterparts Mohammad Arwaz Ansari and Deep Ranjan Bisoyee.In SL3-SU5 mixed doubles, Bhagat and Palak Joshi lost 19-21 16-21 to another Indian pair of Ruthick Ragupathi and Manasi Girishchandra Joshi. Read more stories on Badminton. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :