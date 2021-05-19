Tamil Nadu Badminton Super League postponed due to COVID surge

The second edition of the Tamil Nadu Badminton Super League (TNBSL) 2021 has been postponed due to the COVID-19 surge in the country.

The tournament was scheduled to be held in Coimbatore from June 6 to 13. The new tournament dates will be announced when the current scenario improves, said a press release by the organisers.

Considering the current challenges, V.E. Arunachalam, Secretary of Tamil Nadu Badminton Association, said TNBSL and all other badminton competitions and activities in the state have been postponed for the time being.



The release added that the goal of the tournament was to provide a platform for the players to perform and tap into their talents, and train them for the international level. "Thus, the safety and well-being of the members cannot be neglected," it said.