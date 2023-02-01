Badminton

Thailand Masters: Priyanshu goes down fighting, Simran-Ritika loses in straight games

Team Sportstar
01 February, 2023 15:23 IST
Priyanshu Rajawat lost to Korea’s Heo Kwang Hee in the first round of the Thailand Masters Super 300 badminton tournament in Bangkok on Wednesday.

Priyanshu Rajawat lost to Korea’s Heo Kwang Hee in the first round of the Thailand Masters Super 300 badminton tournament in Bangkok on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Badmintonphoto

Rajawat lost his first-round match 21-14, 19-21, 25-27 to Korean Heo Kwang Hee at the Thailand Masters.

Priyanshu Rajawat, a member of India’s Thomas Cup winning team, went down fighting against Korea’s Heo Kwang Hee in a three-game contest in the Thailand Masters Super 300 in Bangkok on Wednesday.

Rajawat took the lead at 21-14 in the first game. In the second game, the Korean bounced back to force the match into the decider.

The third game was close, with both players fighting back with points before Kwang Hee prevailed over Rajawat 27-25.

Earlier, Indian women’s doubles pairing of Simran Singh and Ritika Thaker made a first-round exit, losing in straight games to China’s Liu Sheng Shu and Zhang Shu Xian.

Later on the day, B. Sai Praneeth, the former World Championships bronze medallist, will be playing Denmark’s Mad Christophersen, while the mixed doubles duo of Tanisha Crasto-Ishan Bhatnagar will take on the Thai combo of Ratchpol Makkasithorn and Chasinee Korepap.

In women’s singles, Anupama Upadhyaya and Ashmita Chaliha will face off in an all-Indian clash.

On Tuesday, the top Indian women’s doubles pairing of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost their first-round match to Japan’s Rena Miyaura and Ayako Sakuramoto 21-9, 21-10.

