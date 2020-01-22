More Sports Badminton Badminton Thailand Open: Srikanth, Verma crash out in first round Kidambi Srikanth lost his opening round match to Shesar Hiren Rhustavito of Indonesia 21-12 14-21 12-21 at the Thailand Open on Wednesday. PTI Bangkok 22 January, 2020 11:51 IST Kidambi Srikanth pushed Shesar Hiren Rhustavito to the third game in the first-round match that lasted 48 minutes. - GETTY IMAGES PTI Bangkok 22 January, 2020 11:51 IST India’s Kidambi Srikanth and Sameer Verma were on Wednesday knocked out of the Thailand Masters Badminton after suffering first-round defeats here.Verma lost to Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia 16-21 15-21 in a 39-minute men’s singles match in the BWF World Tour Super 300 event.The story went on similar lines for the fifth seeded Srikanth, who went down to Shesar Hiren Rhustavito of Indonesia 21-12 14-21 12-21, in a match that lasted 48 minutes.This was Srikanth’s third consecutive first-round exit this season.Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy are scheduled to start their campaign later in the day. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.