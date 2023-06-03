Magazine

Thailand Open 2023 semifinal, LIVE Score: Lakshya Sen wins game one vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn

Thailand Open 2023: Catch the highlights, live score and updates from the semifinal match between India’s Lakshya Sen and Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand.

Updated : Jun 03, 2023 17:27 IST

Team Sportstar
India's Lakshya Sen returns a shot during his men's singles match against Hong Kong's Angus Ng Ka Long at the Malaysia Masters badminton tournament at Bukit Jalil Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, May 25, 2023.
India's Lakshya Sen returns a shot during his men's singles match against Hong Kong's Angus Ng Ka Long at the Malaysia Masters badminton tournament at Bukit Jalil Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, May 25, 2023. AP/PTI(AP05_25_2023_000205A) | Photo Credit: KIEN HUO
India's Lakshya Sen returns a shot during his men's singles match against Hong Kong's Angus Ng Ka Long at the Malaysia Masters badminton tournament at Bukit Jalil Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, May 25, 2023. AP/PTI(AP05_25_2023_000205A) | Photo Credit: KIEN HUO

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of Thailand Open 2023 tournament. India’s Lakshya Sen will be seen in action against Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the semifinal on Saturday.

GAME TWO- (Score will read Lakshya- Kunlavut)

  • June 03, 2023 17:10
    4-4

    The Thai makes an unforced error as he finds the net after a 51 shot rally.

  • June 03, 2023 17:08
    3-3

    The consecutive body attacks by Lakshya Sen proves fatal for Kunlavut.

  • June 03, 2023 17:07
    2-3

    Kunlavut leaves one just for it to land outside.

  • June 03, 2023 17:06
    GAME TWO: 0-1

    Sen tries to dive but fails to do so and the Thai strikes the first blood

  • June 03, 2023 17:04
    21-13

    Near the net shot proved to be Kunlavut’s mistake as the Thai was unable to return it without it hitting the net.

  • June 03, 2023 17:03
    20-13

    A rookie mistake by the Thai shuttler and the shuttle hits the net.

  • June 03, 2023 17:01
    17-12

    The Thai ranked higher than the Indian gets Lakshya to dive forward but is unable to reach.

  • June 03, 2023 16:59
    15-10

    Lakshya is made to dive more than five times, but at the end Kunlavut is unable to stretch and return the shuttle near the net.

  • June 03, 2023 16:56
    12-10

    Sen almost slips, but recovers. However his smash lands outside.

  • June 03, 2023 16:55
    12-8

    Lakshya challenges but is unsuccessful as the shuttle lands in.

  • June 03, 2023 16:53
    11-6

    A brilliant backhand cross court hit from the Indian leaves Kunlavut flabbergasted.

  • June 03, 2023 16:52
    9-6

    Lakshya attempts a drop shot after smashing one but fails to put power in it as it hits the net and lands on his court.

  • June 03, 2023 16:50
    7-5

    After a back and forth rally, a down the court smash was all the Thai needed to close the gap.

  • June 03, 2023 16:48
    6-3

    An angular cross court smash leaves Kunlavut unable to reciprocate.

  • June 03, 2023 16:47
    5-2

    Lakshya challenges despite not able to make it and he judges it right as the shuttle goes out.

  • June 03, 2023 16:45
    2-2

    The Thai deceives Lakshya with a drop shot near the net.

  • June 03, 2023 16:44
    1-0

    Lakshya Sen hits a straight smash down the line as Kunlavut fails to react.

  • June 03, 2023 16:39
    Next up

    Lakshya Sen is up against the crowd favourite and home boy Kunlavut Vitidsarn

  • June 03, 2023 16:37
    Doubles update

    Kim-Kong pair triumphs 21-12, 21-12 over the Thai pair.

  • June 03, 2023 16:28
    Koreans in the lead

    The Kim-Kong pair leads 12-9 in the second game vs the Thai pair.

  • June 03, 2023 16:13
    Women’s doubles update-

    Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong of South Korea lead 21-12 against Thailand’s Jonhkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai after game one.

  • June 03, 2023 15:53
    Head-to-head record

    The two have faced each other seven times with the Thai having a slight edge of winning four matches over the Indian.

  • June 03, 2023 15:41
    PREVIEW-

    Lakshya Sen entered the semifinals of the Thailand Open with a 21-19, 21-11 win over Malaysia’s Leong Jun Hao at the Indoor Stadium Huamark in Bangkok.

    Sen made easy work of his opponent in 41 minutes as he breezed past to the semifinals.

    The Indian, whose ranking has slipped to world number 23 from a career-high of six following below-par performances this season will face Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in the semifinal.

