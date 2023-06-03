Thailand Open 2023 semifinal, LIVE Score: Lakshya Sen wins game one vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn

- June 03, 2023 17:104-4
The Thai makes an unforced error as he finds the net after a 51 shot rally.
- June 03, 2023 17:083-3
The consecutive body attacks by Lakshya Sen proves fatal for Kunlavut.
- June 03, 2023 17:072-3
Kunlavut leaves one just for it to land outside.
- June 03, 2023 17:06GAME TWO: 0-1
Sen tries to dive but fails to do so and the Thai strikes the first blood
- June 03, 2023 17:0421-13
Near the net shot proved to be Kunlavut’s mistake as the Thai was unable to return it without it hitting the net.
- June 03, 2023 17:0320-13
A rookie mistake by the Thai shuttler and the shuttle hits the net.
- June 03, 2023 17:0117-12
The Thai ranked higher than the Indian gets Lakshya to dive forward but is unable to reach.
- June 03, 2023 16:5915-10
Lakshya is made to dive more than five times, but at the end Kunlavut is unable to stretch and return the shuttle near the net.
- June 03, 2023 16:5612-10
Sen almost slips, but recovers. However his smash lands outside.
- June 03, 2023 16:5512-8
Lakshya challenges but is unsuccessful as the shuttle lands in.
- June 03, 2023 16:5311-6
A brilliant backhand cross court hit from the Indian leaves Kunlavut flabbergasted.
- June 03, 2023 16:529-6
Lakshya attempts a drop shot after smashing one but fails to put power in it as it hits the net and lands on his court.
- June 03, 2023 16:507-5
After a back and forth rally, a down the court smash was all the Thai needed to close the gap.
- June 03, 2023 16:486-3
An angular cross court smash leaves Kunlavut unable to reciprocate.
- June 03, 2023 16:475-2
Lakshya challenges despite not able to make it and he judges it right as the shuttle goes out.
- June 03, 2023 16:452-2
The Thai deceives Lakshya with a drop shot near the net.
- June 03, 2023 16:441-0
Lakshya Sen hits a straight smash down the line as Kunlavut fails to react.
- June 03, 2023 16:39Next up
Lakshya Sen is up against the crowd favourite and home boy Kunlavut Vitidsarn
- June 03, 2023 16:37Doubles update
Kim-Kong pair triumphs 21-12, 21-12 over the Thai pair.
- June 03, 2023 16:28Koreans in the lead
The Kim-Kong pair leads 12-9 in the second game vs the Thai pair.
- June 03, 2023 16:13Women’s doubles update-
Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong of South Korea lead 21-12 against Thailand’s Jonhkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai after game one.
- June 03, 2023 15:53Head-to-head record
The two have faced each other seven times with the Thai having a slight edge of winning four matches over the Indian.
- June 03, 2023 15:41PREVIEW-
Lakshya Sen entered the semifinals of the Thailand Open with a 21-19, 21-11 win over Malaysia’s Leong Jun Hao at the Indoor Stadium Huamark in Bangkok.
Sen made easy work of his opponent in 41 minutes as he breezed past to the semifinals.
The Indian, whose ranking has slipped to world number 23 from a career-high of six following below-par performances this season will face Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in the semifinal.
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Great Britain Live Score: IND 1-1 GBR; Harmanpreet scores India’s first, Ward levels - FIH Pro League updates
- Team India returns home to hero’s welcome after winning Men’s Junior Asia Cup
- Asian Cup too soon to think about for Stimac as India seeks success in Intercontinental Cup 2023
- Thailand Open 2023 semifinal, LIVE Score: Lakshya Sen wins game one vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn
- David Warner to retire from Tests in January 2024
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE