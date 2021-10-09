India at Thomas and Uber Cup 2021: All you need to know

Indian badminton star players Saina Nehwal, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy return to the national side for the Thomas and Uber Cup 2021 campaign which starts from October 9 in Aarhus, Denmark.

With an aim to improve their performance post the Sudirman Cup defeat last month, having lost to to China and Thailand in the group stage, India will look to put its best foot forward.

India at Thomas and Uber Cup 2021

The Thomas Cup, which is the men’s team championship has 16 teams divided into groups of four. India are placed in Group C with defending champion China, the Netherlands and Tahiti.

The Uber Cup which is a women’s event, also has 16 teams competing with India drawn alongside Scotland, Spain and Thailand in Group B. The reigning champion Japan are in Group A.

Indian teams for both events feature 10 players each.

Each tie at the Thomas and Uber Cup comprises three singles and two doubles matches. The first team to win three of the five matches clinches the tie.

The top two countries from each group qualify for the knockout stage. The Thomas and Uber Cup 2021 ends on October 17.

India's schedule and timings at the Thomas and Uber Cup 2021

Thomas Cup

October 10 - India vs Netherlands - 10:30 PM IST onwards

October 12 - India vs Tahiti - 10:30 PM IST onwards

October 14 - India vs China – 12:00 PM IST onwards

Uber Cup

October 10 - India vs Spain – 12:00 PM IST onwards

October 12 - India vs Scotland - 12:00 PM IST onwards

October 13 - India vs Thailand – 12:00 PM IST onwards

Indian badminton squad for Thomas and Uber Cup 2021

Thomas Cup: B Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth, Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Kiran George, Sameer Verma, Dhruv Kapila, M.R. Arjun, Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnu Vardhan.

Uber Cup: Saina Nehwal, Malvika Bansod, Aditi Bhatt, Tanisha Crasto, Treesa Jolly, Tasnim Mir, Rutuparna Panda, Ashwini Ponnappa, N. Sikki Reddy, Gayatri Gopichand.

Where to watch the Thomas and Uber Cup 2021 live in India?

The Thomas and Uber Cup 2021 will be telecast live on the Star Sports 3 channel in India. Thomas and Uber Cup 2021 live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar website and app.