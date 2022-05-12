Uber Cup: Sindhu-led India crashes out in quarters after 0-3 loss to Thailand

Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu fought hard before losing to Ratchanok Intanon in the opening match as the Indian women's badminton team suffered a 0-3 thrashing at the hands of Thailand in the quarterfinals of the Uber Cup Final in Bangkok on Thursday.

World No. 7 Sindhu was off colour for the second consecutive day as she squandered a game lead to go down 21-18, 17-21, 12-21 against Intanon, ranked eighth, in a 59-minute first women's singles match.

The defeat means Sindhu now trails Intanon 4-7 on head-to-head record.

India slumped to 0-2 down when the women's doubles pair of Shruti Mishra and Simran Singhi lost 16-21, 13-21 against the Thai pair of Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai.

It was no better for Aakarshi Kashyap, who surrendered 16-21, 11-21 to Pornpawee Chochuwong in the second singles match that lasted 42 minutes.

TotalEnergies BWF Thomas and Uber Cup Finals 2022



18 21 21 Ratchanok INTANON

21 17 12 V. Sindhu PUSARLA



in 59 minutes

https://t.co/uwOdkxhHwb — BWFScore (@BWFScore) May 12, 2022

As Thailand took an unassailable 3-0 lead, the remaining two matches of the tie became redundant and were not played.

In the second women's doubles contest the Indian pair of Tanisha Crasto and Treesa Jolly was to face Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard, while Ashmita Chaliha was scheduled to play Busanan Ongbamrungphan.

The Indian men's team will play Malaysia in the quarterfinals of the Thomas Cup Final later in the day.