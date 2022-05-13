India vs Denmark Live, Thomas Cup: Indian men's team eyes first final

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the 2022 Thomas Cup semifinal between India and Denmark. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfurls at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Match overview

First Singles: Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen First Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Kim Astrup/Mathias Christiansen Second Singles: Kidambi Srikanth vs Anders Antonsen Second Doubles*: Krishna Prasad Garaga/Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala vs Anders Skaarup Rasmussen/Frederik SøGAARD Third Singles*: H S Prannoy vs Rasmus Gemke *= if necessary

4:14 PM: H S Prannoy after India's quarterfinal win over Malaysia - “This is the one big event that I’ve dreamt of winning a medal in for the last decade. We tried our best in the past too but we could never ever come close. This is a huge moment for me. It’s not just a victory for me but for all the people who believed in me. This is probably one of the biggest days in my career. I don’t think I’ve been this happy in the last few years.” Read the complete piece by Jonathan Selvaraj - HS Prannoy secures for India, a medal of his own

3:57 PM: With a little over half an hour to go for the blockbuster semifinal clash between India and Denmark, here's how the two sides have performed so far at this edition of the Thomas Cup:

India Denmark Match 1 Beat Germany 5-0 (Group A) Beat Algeria 5-0 (Group B) Match 2 Beat Canada 5-0 (Group A) Beat France 5-0 (Group B) Match 3 Lost 2-3 to Chinese Taipei (Group A) Beat China 3-2 (Group B) Quarterfinal Beat Malaysia 3-2 Beat Korea 3-2

MATCH PREVIEW

Indian men's badminton team will take on 2016 champion Denmark on Friday in Bangkok in what will be its first ever Thomas Cup semifinal in 43 years.

India booked its semifinal spot after a thrilling 3-2 quarterfinal win over Malaysia on Thursday, assuring itself of atleast a bronze medal. This will be India's first-ever medal at badminton’s men’s world team championships.

India had previously reached the semifinal in 1952, 1955 and 1979 but post the change in format, this is the first time it has reached this far.

In the semifinal against Denmark, Lakshya Sen will be up against reigning Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen. The two shuttlers had last met in the final of the All England Open where the Dane had absolutely hammered the Indian.

India's top-ranked men's doubles pair of Satwik and Chirag will face Kim Astrup and Mathias Christiansen in the first doubles.

Second singles will be between world championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth and Anders Antonsen. Their last meeting was the Swiss Open quarterfinal in which Srikanth had won 21-19, 19-21, 22-20 in one hour 19 minutes.

If the tie is not settled in the first three matches, the inexperienced Indian pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala will play against the makeshift Danish duo of Anders Skaarup Rasmussen and Frederik SøGAARD in the second doubles as generally, Rasmussen pairs up with Astrup.

The third and final singles is scheduled between H S Prannoy and Rasmus Gemke. In their previous meeting, the Indian shuttler had won the 2021 World Championships third-round match 16-21, 21-8, 22-20.

Where to watch?