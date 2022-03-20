More Sports Badminton Badminton Treesa and Gayatri's dream run end at All England Open The Indian women's doubles pair of P Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly crashed out of All England Open after losing to China's Zhang Shuxian and Zheng Yu 17-21, 16-21 in the semifinals on Saturday at Utilita Arena, Birmingham. PTI 20 March, 2022 09:46 IST India's Gayatri Gopichand Pullela and Treesa Jolly in action. - PTI PTI 20 March, 2022 09:46 IST Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand's splendid run at the All England Championship ended with a straight game defeat against Shu Xian Zhang and Yu Zheng in the women's doubles event at Utilita Arena, Birmingham.The Indian pair fought hard but lost the last-four stage match 17-21, 16-21 to the Chinese team, late on Saturday.Their defeat came after young Lakshya Sen became only the fourth men's singles player to reach the final of the prestigious tournament after quelling the challenge of sixth seed Malaysian Zii Jia Lee 21-13, 12-21, 21-19 in an energy-sapping semifinal. Lakshya Sen reaches All England Open final after beating defending champion Lee Zii Jia Sen is now up against world number one Viktor Axelsen and goes into the contest with a 1-4 head-to-head record.The lone win for the world number 11 Indian against the Danish player had come in their last meeting at the German Open, where Sen overcame him in three games. Read more stories on Badminton. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :