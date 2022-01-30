Unnati clinches Odisha Open title, youngest Indian to win Super 100

Fourteen-year-old Unnati Hooda became the youngest Indian to win a Super 100 tournament by defeating Smit Toshniwal in straight games in the women's singles final of the USD 75,000 Odisha Open.

Unnati won 21-18, 21-11 in 35 minutes to be crowned the Odisha Open champion for the first time.

Unnati claimed the the first game after making a comeback and riding on the momentum, she won the second game without much difficulty as Toshniwal had no answer to her opponent's aggressive approach.

In the mixed doubles final, India's M. R. Arjun and Treesa Jolly were defeated 16-21, 20-22 by the Sri Lankan duo of Sachin Dias and Thilini Hendadahewa in 36 minutes.

