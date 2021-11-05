NBA roundup: Celtics ends Heat’s five-game win streak

Jaylen Brown scored 17 points to lead six Boston scorers in double figures as the visiting Celtics routed Miami Heat 95-78 on Thursday, using an impressive defensive effort to snap the Heat’s five-game winning streak.

Dennis Schroder scored 14 points, Aaron Nesmith had 13 and Romeo Langford chipped in 12 for Boston, which won its second straight following a three-game losing streak.

Miami, which entered the contest averaging a league-high 115.6 points, recorded a season-low point total and shot 34.6 percent from the field and 9 of 41 (22 percent) from 3-point range.

Jimmy Butler scored 20 points, Duncan Robinson had 16 and Bam Adebayo recorded 13 points and seven rebounds for Miami. Lowry committed six of the team’s 18 turnovers. Kyle Lowry had six points for Miami before leaving at the end of the third quarter due to a sprained left ankle.

76ers 109, Pistons 98

Seth Curry had 23 points, Tyrese Maxey supplied 20 and visiting Philadelphia pulled away from struggling Detroit for its fifth straight victory. Joel Embiid contributed 19 points and nine rebounds for the 76ers while Shake Milton tossed in 16 points with eight rebounds and five assists. Georges Niang chipped in 14 points and seven rebounds off the bench for Philadelphia, which played without starters Tobias Harris and Danny Green.

Jerami Grant had 27 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Pistons, who were limited to 32 second-half points. Cade Cunningham, the top pick of the draft, recorded his first double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds despite 4-for-17 shooting from the field.

Jazz 116, Hawks 98

Jordan Clarkson came off the bench to score a season-high 30 points and lead visiting Utah past Atlanta to its third straight win.

Clarkson was 10-for-19 from the field and made four 3-point baskets. He combined with Joe Ingles, who had a season-high 19, to offset the absence of Donovan Mitchell (24.9 points per game), who missed the game with a right ankle sprain.

Trae Young led the Hawks with 21 points, though he hit just 8 of 20 field-goal attempts and missed all four of his 3-point tries. Clint Capela contributed 13 points and 10 rebounds.