MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Injured Mavs star Kyrie Irving set to miss game in Memphis

Irving bruised his heel in Dallas’ 125-112 victory at Portland on Friday night.

Published : Dec 10, 2023 10:24 IST , DALLAS - 1 MIN READ

AP
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving in action.
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Mavericks star Kyrie Irving will miss a game in Memphis after returning to Dallas to have a right heel injury evaluated.

Irving bruised the heel in Dallas’ 125-112 victory at Portland on Friday night. The Mavs visit the Grizzlies on Monday night before finishing a back-to-back at home on Tuesday against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

ALSO READ | NBA results roundup: Thunder gets past Warriors in overtime

With just under four minutes left in the second quarter against the Trail Blazers, Irving was fouled under the basket by center Duop Reath. The guard fell to the floor, where teammate Dwight Powell inadvertently stepped on his foot, causing Irving to stay down for several minutes.

Irving has been dealing with a left foot injury that contributed to him missing four games, although two of those were the second night of back-to-backs.

Irving is second behind fellow All-Star Luka Doncic in scoring for the Mavericks. The 31-year-old is averaging 23 points. Doncic is second in the NBA at 31.9 points per game and has scored at least 30 in his past six games.

Related Topics

Kyrie Irving /

Dallas Mavericks

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Injured Mavs star Kyrie Irving set to miss game in Memphis
    AP
  2. Ten Hag blasts ‘inconsistent’ Man Utd after Bournemouth misery
    AFP
  3. Dravid’s tenure yet to be decided; Pandya’s return expected in January 2024: BCCI secretary Jay Shah
    Shayan Acharya
  4. West Indies squad for England T20Is: Andre Russell returns to team after two years
    Reuters
  5. Humble beginnings, big dreams: Vrinda Dinesh’s journey to the WPL
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. Injured Mavs star Kyrie Irving set to miss game in Memphis
    AP
  2. NBA results roundup: Thunder gets past Warriors in overtime
    Reuters
  3. NBA: Kyrie Irving injured in Mavericks’ victory over Blazers
    Reuters
  4. Lakers crushes Pelicans to reach NBA Cup final
    AFP
  5. NBA 2023-24 Roundup: Brooklyn Nets scores late, edges Atlanta Hawks 114-113 in seesaw battle
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Injured Mavs star Kyrie Irving set to miss game in Memphis
    AP
  2. Ten Hag blasts ‘inconsistent’ Man Utd after Bournemouth misery
    AFP
  3. Dravid’s tenure yet to be decided; Pandya’s return expected in January 2024: BCCI secretary Jay Shah
    Shayan Acharya
  4. West Indies squad for England T20Is: Andre Russell returns to team after two years
    Reuters
  5. Humble beginnings, big dreams: Vrinda Dinesh’s journey to the WPL
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment