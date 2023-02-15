NBA All-Star Saturday: Damian Lillard favourite in 3-Point Contest field

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, who has hit the sixth-most 3-point shots in NBA history, will take part in the 3-Point Contest as part of All-Star Saturday Night this week in Salt Lake City.

The Saturday festivities also will include the Skills Challenge and the Slam Dunk Contest.

The 3-Point field includes the 2020 winner, Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield, plus four players who will compete in the All-Star Game on Sunday: Lillard, Boston Celtics swingman Jayson Tatum, Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen and Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton.

Also competing in the 3-point event will be Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons and Sacramento Kings swingman Kevin Huerter.

Lillard had 2,329 career treys entering play on Tuesday night, trailing just Stephen Curry (3,302), Ray Allen (2,973), James Harden (2,705), Reggie Miller (2,560) and Kyle Korver (2,450) on the all-time list. Curry won the 3-Point Contest in 2015 and 2021, and Allen won it in 2001.

The Skills Challenge will pit three teams against each other competing in three rounds: relay, passing and shooting.

Team Antetokounmpo will feature two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo and two of his brothers: Thanasis Antetokounmpo, a teammate of Giannis on the Milwaukee Bucks, and Alex Antetokounmpo, who plays for the Bucks’ G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd.

Team Jazz will consist of three Utah players: guards Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton and center Walker Kessler.

Team Rookies will be made up of three first-year players: Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero, Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. and Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey.

The Slam Dunk Contest will include one player, Mac McClung, who hasn’t appeared in an NBA game this season. The Philadelphia 76ers just signed the G League guard to a two-way contract on Tuesday. McClung, 22, appeared in one game for the Chicago Bulls and one game for the Los Angeles Lakers last season.

His competition will come from Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr., New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III and New York Knicks center Jericho Sims.