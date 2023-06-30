MagazineBuy Print

Spurs’ Devonte Graham pleads guilty to 2022 DWI and awaits sentencing next month

The Wake County (N.C.) District Attorney’s office confirmed the deal Thursday, adding the speeding charge was dismissed.

Published : Jun 30, 2023 07:48 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Devonte’ Graham of the San Antonio Spurs arrives to the arena before the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on April 8, 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Devonte’ Graham of the San Antonio Spurs arrives to the arena before the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on April 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: Michael Gonzales/Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Devonte’ Graham of the San Antonio Spurs arrives to the arena before the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on April 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: Michael Gonzales/Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs guard Devonte’ Graham has pleaded guilty to a driving while intoxicated charge stemming from a July 2022 speeding stop.

The Wake County (N.C.) District Attorney’s office confirmed the deal Thursday, adding the speeding charge was dismissed. A spokeswoman at the DA’s office said the deal was made earlier in the week but she did not know the exact day.

Graham faces sentencing on July 27.

The plea deal was first reported by TMZ.

According to the police report, Graham was pulled over at 2:39 a.m. on July 7, 2022 for driving 63 mph in a 40 mph zone. During the traffic stop, Graham displayed signs of impairment and was taken into custody and transported to the Wake County Detention Center.

Graham submitted to a breath test for alcohol and results indicated a 0.11 BAC (breath alcohol concentration), above the state limit of .08.

The DWI charge is a misdemeanor.

Graham, 28 and a Raleigh native, was playing for the New Orleans Pelicans at the time of his arrest. He was traded to the Spurs and averaged 5.3 points in 53 games with New Orleans this season and 13.0 points in 20 appearances with the Spurs.

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

