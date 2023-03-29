Durant set to return for Suns against Timberwolves: Report

Phoenix Suns star forward Kevin Durant is expected to return from a 10-game absence due to a sprained ankle for Wednesday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, The Athletic reported.

Suns coach Monty Williams, however, wasn’t ready to commit to Durant’s return when addressing reporters on Tuesday.

“Nothing’s changed,” Williams said. “He’s just doing a bit more work on the floor. We’ll have an official update when we have one.”

Durant, 34, was acquired from the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 9 while he was sidelined due to a knee injury.

He returned to action on March 1 and played in three games for Phoenix, posting averages of 26.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 69.0 percent from the floor and 53.8 percent from 3-point range.

Durant has averaged 29.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 42 games (all starts) this season with the Nets and Suns.

A 2013-14 NBA MVP and 13-time All-Star, Durant has contributed 27.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 981 career games (978 starts) with the Seattle SuperSonics/Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors, Nets and Suns.