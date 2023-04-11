Basketball

DeMarcus Cousins joins Guaynabo Mets in Puerto Rican league

Cousins, who played college basketball at Kentucky, averaged 19.6 points and 10.2 rebounds per game during his NBA career.

AP
11 April, 2023 23:31 IST
11 April, 2023 23:31 IST
DeMarcus Cousins was the fifth overall pick in the 2010 NBA draft. He most recently played for the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021-22 season.

DeMarcus Cousins was the fifth overall pick in the 2010 NBA draft. He most recently played for the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021-22 season. | Photo Credit: AP

Cousins, who played college basketball at Kentucky, averaged 19.6 points and 10.2 rebounds per game during his NBA career.

Former NBA All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins joined the Guaynabo Mets of Puerto Rico’s professional basketball league on Tuesday.

Also Read
Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch LeBron James in NBA Play-In Tournament

The Guaynabo Mets said in a statement that the 32-year-old free agent Cousins “still has what it takes to play in the NBA”, but “is taking his talents to basketball-crazy Puerto Rico.” Details on the contract weren’t immediately available.

“DeMarcus is one of the best basketball players of his generation, and from a talent standpoint, he will be one of the best to ever play” in the Puerto Rican league, Mets co-owner Marc Grossman said. “His ability to shoot and stretch the floor should be a great fit.”

Cousins was the fifth overall pick in the 2010 NBA draft. He most recently played for the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021-22 season. Cousins also had stints with the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers.

Cousins, who played college basketball at Kentucky, averaged 19.6 points and 10.2 rebounds per game during his NBA career.

Puerto Rico’s league, named Baloncesto Superior Nacional, has brought several former NBA players in recent years.

Read more stories on Basketball.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Meet Poonam Chaturvedi: India's tallest female basketball player

Michael Jordan sneakers sell for nearly $1.5 mn, an auction record

Slide shows

Kenneth Faried picks NBA’s top five youngsters

On friendship day, a look at the friendships in the world of sports

Kobe’s five: Lakers legend reveals top 5 players

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us