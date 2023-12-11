MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indiana Fever win WNBA draft lottery for No. 1 pick for second straight season

The Fever took Aliyah Boston last season with the top pick and she earned the league’s Rookie of the Year honors.

Published : Dec 11, 2023 11:08 IST , UNCASVILLE - 2 MINS READ

AP
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Indiana, which hasn’t made the playoffs since 2016, had a 44% chance of getting the No. 1 pick.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Indiana, which hasn’t made the playoffs since 2016, had a 44% chance of getting the No. 1 pick. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Indiana, which hasn’t made the playoffs since 2016, had a 44% chance of getting the No. 1 pick. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The Indiana Fever won the WNBA draft lottery for the No. 1 pick for the second consecutive season Sunday.

The Fever took Aliyah Boston last season with the top pick and she earned the league’s Rookie of the Year honors.

“This is tremendous news for our franchise to receive another No.1 overall pick,” Fever GM Lin Dunn said.

Now Indiana will have to wait to see who decides to enter the draft. Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, UConn’s Paige Bueckers and LSU’s Angel Reese all could head back to school for another year thanks to the extra season because of the coronavirus.

ALSO READ | LeBron’s son Bronny James makes collegiate hoops debut after cardiac arrest

Indiana, which hasn’t made the playoffs since 2016, had a 44% chance of getting the No. 1 pick. Los Angeles has the No. 2 pick with Phoenix choosing third and Seattle fourth. The Sparks, who had an 18% chance at getting the top pick, have missed the postseason two straight years and last had No. 1 in 2012 when they drafted Nneka Ogwumike.

Phoenix had the worst record in the WNBA last season and was trying to earn the first pick for the first time since the Mercury chose Brittney Griner in 2013. They had a 28% chance of getting the No. 1 pick.

The Storm, who will pick fourth, benefited from back-to-back No. 1 picks in 2015 (Jewell Loyd) and 2016 (Breanna Stewart) to win titles in 2018 and 2020.

Dallas will pick fifth. Washington, Minnesota and Atlanta are next. Dallas, Connecticut, New York and Los Angeles will close out the first round.

Related Topics

WNBA /

Indiana Fever

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indiana Fever win WNBA draft lottery for No. 1 pick for second straight season
    AP
  2. Climate crisis and its adverse impact on sports
    Suresh Menon
  3. R. Vaishali – Meet India’s newest Grandmaster
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Score, Quarterfinals: Mumbai crumbles against Tamil Nadu; Kerala gets three wickets vs Rajasthan
    Team Sportstar
  5. Cricket Australia to review Big Bash match abandoned due to dangerous pitch
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. Indiana Fever win WNBA draft lottery for No. 1 pick for second straight season
    AP
  2. LeBron’s son Bronny James makes collegiate hoops debut after cardiac arrest
    AFP
  3. NBA Cup: Anthony Davis’ big game leads Lakers past Pacers for tourney title
    Reuters
  4. Injured Mavs star Kyrie Irving set to miss game in Memphis
    AP
  5. NBA results roundup: Thunder gets past Warriors in overtime
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indiana Fever win WNBA draft lottery for No. 1 pick for second straight season
    AP
  2. Climate crisis and its adverse impact on sports
    Suresh Menon
  3. R. Vaishali – Meet India’s newest Grandmaster
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy LIVE Score, Quarterfinals: Mumbai crumbles against Tamil Nadu; Kerala gets three wickets vs Rajasthan
    Team Sportstar
  5. Cricket Australia to review Big Bash match abandoned due to dangerous pitch
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment