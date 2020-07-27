More Sports Basketball Basketball Kyrie Irving commits $1.5 million for WNBA players skipping season To be eligible, players must provide insight into the circumstances surrounding their decision and not be receiving salary support from any other entity. AP NEW YORK 27 July, 2020 20:20 IST Kyrie Irving said that with the help of WNBA players, he connected with several WNBA players who discussed with him the challenges they faced in deciding whether to play. - GETTY IMAGES AP NEW YORK 27 July, 2020 20:20 IST Kyrie Irving is making sure WNBA players can sit out the season and not stress about a paycheck.The Brooklyn Nets star is committing $1.5 million to supplement the income of players who choose not to play this season, whether it be because of coronavirus concerns or social justice reasons.The funds will come from the KAI Empowerment Initiative that Irving launched Monday. It will also provide players with a financial literacy program created by UBS.ALSO READ| Seattle Storm beats New York Liberty in WNBA season opener Irving said that with the help of WNBA players Natasha Cloud - who chose to sit out - and Jewell Loyd, he connected with several WNBA players who discussed with him the challenges they faced in deciding whether to play. The season began Saturday and will be played entirely at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.“Whether a person decided to fight for social justice, play basketball, focus on physical or mental health, or simply connect with their families, this initiative can hopefully support their priorities and decisions,” Irving said in a statement.Players such as Cloud and Atlanta’s Renee Montgomery opted against playing for social reform reasons, though it’s unclear how many will qualify for Irving’s program.ALSO READ| NBA: Clippers’ Williams in 10-day quarantine after food run To be eligible, players must provide insight into the circumstances surrounding their decision and not be receiving salary support from any other entity. An opt-out for medical reasons must be connected to the coronavirus pandemic.Players can get information at www.kaiempowermentinitiative.com. They need to apply by August 11 and recipients will be notified on August 24.Irving is not with the Nets for the restart of the NBA season as he recovers from shoulder surgery. He has been outspoken about social justice issues and recently produced a TV special calling for action in the death of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency medical technician who was shot eight times in Louisville, Kentucky, on March 13 by plainclothes officers serving a narcotics search warrant without knocking at her apartment. No drugs were found.WNBA players wore Taylor’s name on their jerseys during opening weekend. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 3:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos