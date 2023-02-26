NBA: Memphis Grizzlies humbles Denver Nuggets 112-94

The Memphis Grizzlies held the visiting Denver Nuggets to just its seventh outing scoring fewer than 100 points, en route to a 112-94 rout on Saturday.

Memphis snapped Western Conference-leading Denver’s four-game winning streak emphatically, capitalising on the Nuggets shooting just 36-of-89 from the floor. Denver’s field-goal percentage hovered in the 30s for much of the contest, but a late-game surge after the outcome was no longer in doubt helped the Nuggets avoid its lowest-scoring output of the season.

The Grizzlies limited Jamal Murray to eight points on 3-of-13 shooting, and Michael Porter Jr. to five points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Memphis, meanwhile, went 45-of-95 from the field and shot better than 50 per cent for much of the game, building a lead of as many as 35 points in the process.

Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 23 points and matched Xavier Tillman’s seven rebounds. Tillman scored 12 points as one of six Memphis scorers in double-figures.

Dillon Brooks added 12 points, Luke Kennard came off the bench to add another 12 points in just his third game with the team, and Desmond Bane chipped in 10 points despite shooting 1-of-7 from 3-point range.

Tyus Jones came off the bench to score 17 points, while Brandon Clarke added eight points and a team-high nine rebounds in reserve duty.

The Grizzlies took control in the middle quarters, going on a 24-7 run over the first half of the second period to build a 23-point lead. The advantage swelled in the third quarter, as Memphis erupted for the first eight points out of intermission.

Nikola Jokic led Denver with 15 points and snared a game-high 13 rebounds. Jeff Green came off the bench to score 12 points, while fellow reserve Christian Braun chipped in 11 points. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored another 11 points in the loss.