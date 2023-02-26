Basketball

NBA: Memphis Grizzlies humbles Denver Nuggets 112-94

Memphis snapped Western Conference-leading Denver’s four-game winning streak emphatically, capitalising on the Nuggets shooting just 36-of-89 from the floor.

Reuters
Reuters 26 February, 2023 09:38 IST
Reuters 26 February, 2023 09:38 IST
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. drives against Denver Nuggets guard Reggie Jackson during the second half of an NBA game on February 25, 2023. 

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. drives against Denver Nuggets guard Reggie Jackson during the second half of an NBA game on February 25, 2023.  | Photo Credit: AP

Memphis snapped Western Conference-leading Denver’s four-game winning streak emphatically, capitalising on the Nuggets shooting just 36-of-89 from the floor.

The Memphis Grizzlies held the visiting Denver Nuggets to just its seventh outing scoring fewer than 100 points, en route to a 112-94 rout on Saturday.

Memphis snapped Western Conference-leading Denver’s four-game winning streak emphatically, capitalising on the Nuggets shooting just 36-of-89 from the floor. Denver’s field-goal percentage hovered in the 30s for much of the contest, but a late-game surge after the outcome was no longer in doubt helped the Nuggets avoid its lowest-scoring output of the season.

Also Read
NBA roundup: Sacramento Kings edges Los Angeles Clippers 176-175 in double OT

The Grizzlies limited Jamal Murray to eight points on 3-of-13 shooting, and Michael Porter Jr. to five points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Memphis, meanwhile, went 45-of-95 from the field and shot better than 50 per cent for much of the game, building a lead of as many as 35 points in the process.

Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 23 points and matched Xavier Tillman’s seven rebounds. Tillman scored 12 points as one of six Memphis scorers in double-figures.

Dillon Brooks added 12 points, Luke Kennard came off the bench to add another 12 points in just his third game with the team, and Desmond Bane chipped in 10 points despite shooting 1-of-7 from 3-point range.

Also Read | NBA: Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves game vs Miami Heat with knee injury

Tyus Jones came off the bench to score 17 points, while Brandon Clarke added eight points and a team-high nine rebounds in reserve duty.

The Grizzlies took control in the middle quarters, going on a 24-7 run over the first half of the second period to build a 23-point lead. The advantage swelled in the third quarter, as Memphis erupted for the first eight points out of intermission.

Nikola Jokic led Denver with 15 points and snared a game-high 13 rebounds. Jeff Green came off the bench to score 12 points, while fellow reserve Christian Braun chipped in 11 points. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored another 11 points in the loss.

Read more stories on Basketball.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Meet Poonam Chaturvedi: India's tallest female basketball player

Michael Jordan sneakers sell for nearly $1.5 mn, an auction record

Slide shows

Kenneth Faried picks NBA’s top five youngsters

Kobe’s five: Lakers legend reveals top 5 players

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us