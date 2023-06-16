Magazine

Warriors name Mike Dunleavy Jr. as new general manager

Dunleavy, 42, has spent five seasons in the Warriors’ front office, including the last two as vice president of basketball operations.

Published : Jun 16, 2023 22:20 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Former NBA player and current scout for the Golden State Warriors Mike Dunleavy Jr. was promoted as general manager. (File Photo)
Former NBA player and current scout for the Golden State Warriors Mike Dunleavy Jr. was promoted as general manager. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AP
Former NBA player and current scout for the Golden State Warriors Mike Dunleavy Jr. was promoted as general manager. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AP

The Golden State Warriors promoted Mike Dunleavy Jr. to general manager on Friday.

Dunleavy, 42, has spent five seasons in the Warriors’ front office, including the last two as vice president of basketball operations. He will replace former president and general manager Bob Myers, who stepped down from his post on May 30.

“We think Mike is the perfect fit to lead our basketball operations department,” Warriors owner Joe Lacob said in a statement. “He has a wealth of basketball knowledge, stemming from his family upbringing, a 15-year NBA playing career and five seasons serving under Bob Myers in our front office.

“He’s young and energetic, has established numerous relationships around the league and communicates well with players and coaches -- all important traits in this business. Mike’s ready for this challenge and responsibility.”

Dunleavy previously served as a pro scout for the Warriors in 2018-19 before being elevated to assistant GM. He is the son of long-time NBA player, coach and executive Mike Dunleavy Sr.

The Warriors posted a 44-38 record during the regular season in 2022-23. They fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals.

