NBA-Bucks' Giannis gets one-game ban for headbutting incident

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo heads to the locker room after being ejected during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards. - AP

Reuters

13 August, 2020 11:13 IST

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been handed a one-game suspension for headbutting Washington Wizards center Moe Wagner during a game on Tuesday, the NBA said.Reigning MVP Antetokounmpo was ejected in the second quarter of the Bucks' 126-113 win over the Wizards after he knocked his head into Wagner's temple. Neither player was injured.The incident occurred as a visibly frustrated Antetokounmpo approached Wagner near the Milwaukee hoop, moments after he was called for a charging foul.The 25-year-old four-time NBA All-Star will miss the Bucks' game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday.The NBA resumed its season last month in a fanless, quarantined setting at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, after the new coronavirus outbreak had put the sport on hold.