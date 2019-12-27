NBA wrap: Mavericks edges Spurs; Thunder loses to Memphis

Luka Doncic made an impressive return for Dallas Mavericks in the NBA, while Chris Paul's efforts were not enough for Oklahoma City Thunder.

Doncic returned from an ankle injury and starred again after missing four games for Mavericks.

The guard had a double-double of 24 points and 10 rebounds, and contributed eight assists, in a 102-98 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Tim Hardaway Jr. had 17 points for Dallas, while Dorian Finney-Smith and Kristaps Porzingis added 13 each.

Paul had a double-double of 23 points and 11 assists in the Thunder's 110-97 loss to Memphis Grizzlies.

Jonas Valanciunas led Memphis with 21 points on nine-of-11 shooting.

Marvellous Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell's 35 points helped Utah Jazz to a 121-115 win over Portland Trail Blazers.

Joe Ingles (26 points) and Rudy Gobert (16 points and 15 rebounds) also starred for Utah.

Gorgui Dieng's double-double of 21 points and 15 rebounds helped Minnesota Timberwolves past Sacramento Kings 105-104 after double overtime.

Misery for Nets

Brooklyn Nets went 21-of-78 from the field – just 26.9 per cent – in a 94-82 loss to New York Knicks. Taurean Prince was one-of-10.

Curry magic

Seth Curry produced a beautiful behind-the-back pass to Doncic, without looking.

Thursday's results

Detroit Pistons 132-102 Washington Wizards

New York Knicks 94-82 Brooklyn Nets

Memphis Grizzlies 110-97 Oklahoma City Thunder

Dallas Mavericks 102-98 San Antonio Spurs

Minnesota Timberwolves 105-104 Sacramento Kings

Utah Jazz 121-115 Portland Trail Blazers

Pacers at Heat

Two of the top five teams in the Eastern Conference do battle as Indiana Pacers (21-10) visits Miami Heat (22-8) on Friday.