Jonathan Kuminga had a team-high 22 points off the bench, Draymond Green and Stephen Curry hit key hoops down the stretch, and the Golden State Warriors scored a big win over the host Dallas Mavericks, 127-125 on Wednesday night.

The result had major short-term ramifications in the Western Conference playoff race, with Golden State (38-36) not only moving 1 1/2 games up on Dallas (36-37) but also gaining a tiebreaker advantage by claiming the season series 2-1.

The game was tied at 120-all when Green drove into the heart of the Dallas defense and dropped in a layup while getting fouled by Christian Wood with 1:32 to play.

After Green completed the three-point play, the Mavericks countered quickly with a Wood hoop to get within one, then got an opportunity to take the lead after a missed 3-pointer by Donte DiVincenzo.

But Luka Doncic misfired on a 3-pointer, after which Curry drove for a layup that allowed Golden State to build the lead back to three with 8.5 seconds left.

After another Doncic miss, this on a layup attempt, Kevon Looney dropped in two clinching free throws with 1.7 seconds left as the Warriors finished a five-game trip with consecutive wins after losing the first three games.

Also Read Michael Jordan considering sale of Hornets; no deal imminent

The tightly contested game, in which neither team led by more than nine points, saw the Warriors go up 113-105 on a Kuminga dunk with 6:35 remaining.

But Dallas, seeking to avoid a second straight loss, stormed back immediately with two 3-point hoops from Jaden Hardy and an interior basket from Doncic in a 54-second flurry that forged a tie and set up the exciting finish.

Curry finished with 20 points and a team-high 13 assists for the Warriors, who prevailed despite shooting just 12-for-39 on 3-pointers and getting outscored 51-36 from beyond the arc.

Looney also recorded a double-double with 12 points and a game-high 12 rebounds, while Jordan Poole finished with 16 points, and Green and DiVincenzo 14 apiece.

In his return from a five-game absence due to a strained thigh, Doncic paced the Mavericks with 30 points while also finding time for a game-high 17 assists and a team-high seven rebounds. He shot just 11-for-27 overall and 2-for-10 on 3-pointers, however.

Reserves Hardy and Wood had 27 and 19 points respectively for the Mavericks, who were missing Kyrie Irving, out with a sore right big toe. Reggie Bullock chipped in with 15 points, Dwight Powell 13 and Josh Green 12.