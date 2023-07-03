MagazineBuy Print

Minnesota Timberwolves sign Anthony Edwards to max extension

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Edwards made his first All-Star team in 2022-23 and averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals in 79 starts.

Published : Jul 03, 2023 22:55 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO- Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) starts a fast break, trailed by teammates, guard Mike Conley and center Rudy Gobert in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento.
| Photo Credit: José Luis Villegas/ AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO- Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) starts a fast break, trailed by teammates, guard Mike Conley and center Rudy Gobert in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento. | Photo Credit: José Luis Villegas/ AP

The Minnesota Timberwolves agreed to a massive extension on Monday with star guard Anthony Edwards.

His agents confirmed to ESPN that the five-year designated rookie maximum deal is worth up to $260 million.

Read More: China upsets Japan to win FIBA Women’s Asia Cup title

“I’m humbled, appreciative and excited to remain in Minnesota as a part of this incredible Timberwolves organization,” Edwards said in a statement. “It’s amazing to see where hard work can take you.”

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Edwards made his first All-Star team in 2022-23 and averaged 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals in 79 starts.

Edwards, who turns 22 in August, has averaged 21.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 223 games (206 starts) in his first three seasons.

He becomes the fourth player from the 2020 draft class to sign a five-year max extension, joining Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers), LaMelo Ball (Hornets) and Desmond Bane (Grizzlies).

