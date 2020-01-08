NBA Academy India to participate in Youth Basketball League

NBA Academy India will participate in European Youth Basketball League (Stage II) in Szolnok, Hungary from January 9 to 12.

The team will play four games, the first against Skuru Basket.

Earlier in Stage I last year in September, the NBA Academy India won one game and lost three. The team lost against Nyiregyhaza Blue Sharks 80-84, the next two games against Basket Rimini Crabs and SBK Junior Levice 47-66 and 64-75 respectively.

In the fourth game, the Indian hoopsters beat C.S. U-BT Cluj Napoca 80-56. Pranav Prince led the team’s scoring, averaging 15.3 points per game and was also the top rebounder (8.8 per game).