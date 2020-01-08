More Sports Basketball Basketball NBA Academy India to participate in Youth Basketball League Earlier, in Stage I last year in September, the NBA Academy India won one game and lost three. This time, the team will play four games. Nandakumar Marar Mumbai 08 January, 2020 18:42 IST NBA India Academy players at a training session in Noida. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Nandakumar Marar Mumbai 08 January, 2020 18:42 IST NBA Academy India will participate in European Youth Basketball League (Stage II) in Szolnok, Hungary from January 9 to 12.The team will play four games, the first against Skuru Basket.Earlier in Stage I last year in September, the NBA Academy India won one game and lost three. The team lost against Nyiregyhaza Blue Sharks 80-84, the next two games against Basket Rimini Crabs and SBK Junior Levice 47-66 and 64-75 respectively.In the fourth game, the Indian hoopsters beat C.S. U-BT Cluj Napoca 80-56. Pranav Prince led the team’s scoring, averaging 15.3 points per game and was also the top rebounder (8.8 per game). Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.