The NBA All Star 2023 weekend commenced on February 17 in Salt Lake City with the Celebrity game between Team Dwyane and Team Ryan.

The weekend then proceeded to the three-point game, which Damian Lillard won, and the Slam Dunk Contest won by Mac McClung taking place on Saturday.

On Sunday, the showpiece All-Star game will be played between Team Giannis and Team LeBron. The two forwards were announced the team captains after they topped the voting counts.

Who are the starters for the NBA All Star 2023?

The starters from the Western Conference are - LeBron James, Steph Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and Zion Williamson.

The starters from the Eastern Conference are - Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum.

*Kevin Durant, Zion Williamson and Steph Curry will miss out due to injuries. They’ve been replaced by Joel Embiid, Lauri Markkanen and Ja Morant.

Who are the reserves for NBA All Star 2023?

Western Conference: Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves), De’Aaron Fox (Kings), Paul George (Clippers), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Grizzlies), Damian Lillard (Blazers), Domantas Sabonis (Kings)

Eastern Conference: Bam Adebayo (Heat), Jaylen Brown (Celtics), DeMar DeRozan (Bulls), Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers), Jrue Holiday (Bucks), Julius Randle (Knicks), Pascal Siakam (Raptors)

Who are the coaches for the All Star 2023?

Boston Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla will take the reigns for Team Giannis while Michael Malone of Utah Jazz will coach Team LeBron.

When is the All Star 2023 Draft?

The draft for the All Star game was usually held before the weekend over the past few editions. However, this year, the draft has been scheduled just before the game.

Giannis and LeBron will pic their sides on February 19 at 7:30 PM ET. In India, the draft will take place at 6 AM IST on Monday, February 20.

When will the NBA All Star 2023 game start?

The NBA All Star 2023 game will start on January 19 at 8:30 PM IST. In India, the game will begin at 7 AM IST on January 20.

Where to watch NBA All Star 2023 game and draft?

The All Star 2023 game can be viewed on the NBA app. In the United States, the game and draft will be telecast on TNT.