Kevin Durant snubs James Harden in All-Star draft with LeBron James

The teams are set for the NBA All-Star Game on February 20 in Cleveland after stars LeBron James and Kevin Durant picked their rosters in Thursday’s draft.

On the same day that the Brooklyn Nets shipped James Harden to Philadelphia 76ers in a trade deadline day blockbuster, Durant avoided picking his former Nets and Thunder team-mate. Harden slipped to the last pick of the reserve pool, defaulting onto Team LeBron.

James made two-time league MVP and defending NBA champion Giannis Antetokounmpo the first overall pick out of the starters’ pool, and Durant followed with NBA leading scorer Joel Embiid.

James added Stephen Curry, DeMar DeRozan and reigning MVP Nikola Jokic to round out Team LeBron’s starting five. Durant chose Ja Morant, Jayson Tatum, Trae Young and Andrew Wiggins. Because Durant has a sprained MCL in his left knee and is unable to play in the game, Tatum was elevated to the starters’ pool.

Team Durant Starters: Joel Embiid (Philadelphia), Ja Morant (Memphis), Jayson Tatum (Boston), Trae Young (Atlanta), Andrew Wiggins (Golden State)

Reserves: Devin Booker (Phoenix), Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota), Zach LaVine(Chicago), Dejounte Murray (San Antonio), Khris Middleton (Milwaukee), La Melo Ball (Charlotte), Rudy Gobert (Utah)