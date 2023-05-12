Basketball

NBA legend Ray Allen hoping to drive basketball revolution in India

Allen, a two-time NBA champion, has travelled to India for the first time. During his five-day visit, he will conduct a clinic at the NBA India Academy in New Delhi on Monday.

Amol Karhadkar
Mumbai 12 May, 2023 19:38 IST
Mumbai 12 May, 2023 19:38 IST
File Photo: Ray Allen in action for Miami Heat in the 2015 NBA season.

File Photo: Ray Allen in action for Miami Heat in the 2015 NBA season. | Photo Credit: Lynne Sladky/AP

Allen, a two-time NBA champion, has travelled to India for the first time. During his five-day visit, he will conduct a clinic at the NBA India Academy in New Delhi on Monday.

Ray Allen, the NBA Hall of Famer, feels talent honing programmes across the world over the last three decades has put the United States of America’s (USA’s) monopoly in world basketball in danger and also augurs well for the development of the game in India.

Also Read
NBA: Rolling with Jokic-Murray combo, Denver Nuggets prepares for Western Conference finals

“Around 75 per cent of the top players in the league (NBA) are not American-born, that speaks about how the game has grown internationally. And it tells the kids in America that you’ve to work on your skills because kids around the world have started playing basketball,” Allen said here on Friday.

“It plays heavier into world competition, with the Olympics coming in 2024 and 2028. I guarantee you that by 2028, it’s going to be a stiffer draw for Americans to say that we are the best country in the world when it comes to basketball.

When you look at the programmes and world leagues, in Europe, there are a lot of kids that are going to way to be way better than the Americans, which is going to be great for the world of basketball.”

Allen, a two-time NBA champion, has travelled to India for the first time. During his five-day visit, he will conduct a clinic at the NBA India Academy in New Delhi on Monday. He hopes to drive the basketball revolution in India.

“You look at the Olympics in 1992 in Barcelona and think about the impact it had for basketball worldwide. Kids from all over - Europe, Asia, Africa - started playing basketball. I think that renaissance is going to happen in this country. It will be great for basketball and India as a country. I want to be part of that effort to create that energy.”

Read more stories on Basketball.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: NBA Playoffs first-round recap 2022-23

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Meet Poonam Chaturvedi: India's tallest female basketball player

Slide shows

Kenneth Faried picks NBA’s top five youngsters

On friendship day, a look at the friendships in the world of sports

Kobe’s five: Lakers legend reveals top 5 players

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us