NBA legend Ray Allen hoping to drive basketball revolution in India

Ray Allen, the NBA Hall of Famer, feels talent honing programmes across the world over the last three decades has put the United States of America’s (USA’s) monopoly in world basketball in danger and also augurs well for the development of the game in India.

“Around 75 per cent of the top players in the league (NBA) are not American-born, that speaks about how the game has grown internationally. And it tells the kids in America that you’ve to work on your skills because kids around the world have started playing basketball,” Allen said here on Friday.

“It plays heavier into world competition, with the Olympics coming in 2024 and 2028. I guarantee you that by 2028, it’s going to be a stiffer draw for Americans to say that we are the best country in the world when it comes to basketball.

When you look at the programmes and world leagues, in Europe, there are a lot of kids that are going to way to be way better than the Americans, which is going to be great for the world of basketball.”

Allen, a two-time NBA champion, has travelled to India for the first time. During his five-day visit, he will conduct a clinic at the NBA India Academy in New Delhi on Monday. He hopes to drive the basketball revolution in India.

“You look at the Olympics in 1992 in Barcelona and think about the impact it had for basketball worldwide. Kids from all over - Europe, Asia, Africa - started playing basketball. I think that renaissance is going to happen in this country. It will be great for basketball and India as a country. I want to be part of that effort to create that energy.”