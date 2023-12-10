MagazineBuy Print

NBA Cup: Anthony Davis’ big game leads Lakers past Pacers for tourney title

Austin Reaves scored 28 points off the bench and LeBron James added 24 points and 11 rebounds for Los Angeles in the in-season tournament championship game of the NBA Cup.

Published : Dec 10, 2023 10:32 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Anthony Davis recorded 41 points, 20 rebounds, five assists and four blocked shots for the Lakers on Saturday night.
Anthony Davis recorded 41 points, 20 rebounds, five assists and four blocked shots for the Lakers on Saturday night. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Anthony Davis recorded 41 points, 20 rebounds, five assists and four blocked shots for the Lakers on Saturday night. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Anthony Davis recorded 41 points, 20 rebounds, five assists and four blocked shots as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Indiana Pacers 123-109 on Saturday night in the in-season tournament championship game of the NBA Cup at Las Vegas.

Austin Reaves scored 28 points off the bench and LeBron James added 24 points and 11 rebounds for Los Angeles. D’Angelo Russell had 13 points and seven assists for the Lakers, who outrebounded the Pacers 55-32.

Tyrese Haliburton registered 20 points and 11 assists and Bennedict Mathurin also had 20 points for Indiana.

Aaron Nesmith added 15 points, Obi Toppin scored 13 and Myles Turner and Isaiah Jackson had 10 points apiece for the Pacers.

The stats in this contest don’t count, but Davis would have posted his fifth career 40-point, 20-rebound effort. The game also doesn’t count in the regular-season standings.

James was named the in-season tournament MVP.

The Lakers went 7-0 in the inaugural in-season tournament and the Pacers finished 6-1. Each team went 4-0 in group play and posted two knockout-round wins to reach the title game.

Each player on Los Angeles earns $500,000, while the players on Indiana will each receive $200,000.

Los Angeles shot 53.4 per cent from the field while hitting just 2 of 13 from 3-point range.

Injured Mavs star Kyrie Irving set to miss game in Memphis

Indiana connected on 36.8 percent of its shots and was 10 of 41 from 3-point range.

Mathurin made two baskets early in the fourth quarter as the Pacers crept within 92-89. Indiana again was within three after a trey by Turner with 6:11 left, before Los Angeles delivered the knockout punch with a 13-0 burst.

Cam Reddish knocked down a 3-pointer to make it 105-99 and Davis followed with 10 straight points to make it 115-99 with 3:11 left. The Pacers were unable to move closer than 12 down the stretch.

Reaves scored 22 points on 7-of-9 shooting and Davis had 17 points and 11 rebounds as Los Angeles led 65-60 at the break. Nesmith had 11 in the half for Indiana.

Davis tallied 13 points in the first quarter as the Lakers led 30-29. Reaves scored 15 in the second quarter for Los Angeles.

Los Angeles started the third quarter with a 7-1 run to take a 72-61 lead.

Mathurin made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to leave Indiana trailing 90-82 entering the final stanza.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
