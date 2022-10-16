Basketball

NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo battling brain tumor

Mutombo, 56, hails from the Democratic Republic of Congo, and has been a global ambassador for the National Basketball Association for years.

Washington 16 October, 2022 03:00 IST
NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo

NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo, one of the best defenders in the league's history, is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor, the league announced Saturday.

He played for several teams throughout his long career, including the Denver Nuggets, the Philadelphia 76ers, the Atlanta Hawks and the then New Jersey Nets.

"Dikembe Mutombo is currently undergoing treatment for a brain tumor," the NBA said in a statement issued on behalf of Mutombo's family.

"He is receiving the best care possible from a collaborative team of specialists in Atlanta and is in great spirits as he begins treatment," the statement said.

"Dikembe and his family ask for privacy during this time so they can focus on his care. They are grateful for your prayers and good wishes."

The eight-time NBA All-Star is second all-time in the league for blocked shots, behind Hakeem Olajuwon.

Before his pro career, he was a standout for the Georgetown University Hoyas.

