NBA: Three fined, two suspended for Rockets-Kings altercation

The NBA suspended two players and fined three others Sunday for their roles in Friday night’s on-court altercation between the Houston Rockets and host Sacramento Kings.

Rockets guard Jalen Green and forward Jae’sean Tate were each suspended for one game for leaving the bench area.

Houston guard Garrison Mathews (USD 35,000) and forward Tari Eason (USD 30,000) and Kings guard Malik Monk (USD 25,000) were fined.

Mathews initiated the altercation and taunted Monk, who reciprocated . Eason escalated the incident and made inadvertent contact with an official.

The incident occurred with 11:09 left in Kings’ 139-114 victory. It began when Mathews fouled Monk as they were pursuing a loose ball. Both were assessed technical fouls and ejected.

Green and Tate will serve their suspensions Sunday when the Rockets visit the Los Angeles Clippers.