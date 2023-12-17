MagazineBuy Print

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar falls and breaks hip at Los Angeles concert

The NBA Hall of Famer was attending a show Friday night when he was injured. Paramedics at the undisclosed venue responded and the 76-year-old was taken to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Published : Dec 17, 2023 08:57 IST , LOS ANGELES - 1 MIN READ

AP
File image of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
File image of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

File image of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. | Photo Credit: AFP

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was undergoing surgery for a broken hip Saturday after falling at a concert in Los Angeles.

The NBA Hall of Famer was attending a show Friday night when he was injured. Paramedics at the undisclosed venue responded and the 76-year-old was taken to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

His business partner, Deborah Morales, declined to provide a further update Saturday and referred only to a statement posted on Abdul-Jabbar’s social media.

“We are all deeply appreciative of all the support for Kareem,” it said.

ALSO READ | NBA Roundup: San Antonio Spurs halts team-record losing streak, tops Los Angeles Lakers 128-115

Abdul-Jabbar was a key player on the Los Angeles Lakers’ teams during their “Showtime” era in the 1980s, leading them to five NBA championships. He was a six-time NBA MVP.

The 7-foot-2 center was the NBA’s career-scoring leader until being passed by current Laker LeBron James in February. Abdul-Jabbar owned the mark for 39 years.

He starred at UCLA, when he was known as Lew Alcindor and was a three-time national player of the year under coach John Wooden.

Abdul-Jabbar disclosed in 2020 that he had prostate cancer. In 2009, he said he had been diagnosed the previous year with chronic myeloid leukemia, a blood cancer.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar /

NBA

