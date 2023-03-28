Basketball

Watch: Luka Doncic helps Mavs snap four-game losing streak

NBA: Catch the highlights from Luka Doncic’s performance as Dallas Mavericks snapped a four-game losing streak with a 127-104 rout of the short-handed Indiana Pacers.

Team Sportstar
28 March, 2023 12:47 IST
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots over Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots over Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game. | Photo Credit: AP

Luka Doncic scored 25 points and Jaden Hardy added 20 off the bench as the Dallas Mavericks snapped a four-game losing streak with a 127-104 rout of the short-handed Indiana Pacers on Monday in Indianapolis.

Kyrie Irving had 16 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 13, Reggie Bullock added 11, and JaVale McGee had 10 for Dallas (37-39), which shot 56.6 percent from the field and 18 of 37 (48.6 percent) from 3-point range.

The Mavericks is in 11th place in the Western Conference, a half-game behind the Oklahoma City Thunder in the race for the final spot in the play-in tournament.

Indiana (33-43) trailed by as many as 31 and lost its third straight despite rookie Bennedict Mathurin’s 26 points. Andrew Nembhard scored 17 points, T.J. McConnell added 15 off the bench, and Jordan Nwora had 13 points and nine rebounds.

Indiana played without guards Buddy Hield (non-COVID illness) and Chris Duarte (sore left ankle), as well as All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton and center Myles Turner (injury management).

