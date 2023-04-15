Basketball

NBA Playoffs LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch games on April 16?

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 15 April, 2023 20:33 IST
Golden State Warriors will play Sacramento Kings in the NBA playoffs.

Golden State Warriors will play Sacramento Kings in the NBA playoffs. | Photo Credit: AP

The NBA Playoffs are set to begin on April 15. The top eight teams in the Eastern and Western Conferences will face off in best-of-seven series, with the NBA Finals set to begin on June 1. 

Here are the live streaming details of NBA playoffs.

NBA PLAYOFFS

  • ⦿ Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets - 10:30 PM
  • ⦿ Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks - 01:00 AM (April 16))
  • ⦿ Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks - 03:30 AM (April 16))
  • ⦿ Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors - 06:00 AM (April 16))

LIVE STREAMING DETAILS

When will the NBA Playoffs games be played?

The NBA Playoffs games will begin on April 15.

Where will the NBA Playoffs games be telecast on TV?

Only the Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors game will be telecast in India on Sports18.

Where to live stream the NBA Playoffs games?

The live stream of the NBA Playoffs games will be available on NBA.com with a League Pass.

The Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors game can also be live streamed on JioCinema app.

