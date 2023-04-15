The NBA Playoffs are set to begin on April 15. The top eight teams in the Eastern and Western Conferences will face off in best-of-seven series, with the NBA Finals set to begin on June 1.

NBA PLAYOFFS

⦿ Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets - 10:30 PM

Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks - 01:00 AM (April 16))

Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks - 03:30 AM (April 16))

Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors - 06:00 AM (April 16))

LIVE STREAMING DETAILS

When will the NBA Playoffs games be played?

The NBA Playoffs games will begin on April 15.

Where will the NBA Playoffs games be telecast on TV?

Only the Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors game will be telecast in India on Sports18.

Where to live stream the NBA Playoffs games?

The live stream of the NBA Playoffs games will be available on NBA.com with a League Pass.

The Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors game can also be live streamed on JioCinema app.