NBA Playoffs LIVE Streaming Info, April 18: When and where to watch Warriors vs Kings and other games?

NBA Playoffs: Live streaming info for playoffs games scheduled to be played on April 18.

CHENNAI 17 April, 2023 21:27 IST
Sacramento Kings leads the series 1-0 against Golden State Warriors.

Sacramento Kings leads the series 1-0 against Golden State Warriors.

The NBA Playoffs are underway and the teams will play the second games of the first-round series in Eastern and Western Conference.

NBA PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE AND RESULTS

Here is are games scheduled to take place on April 18 (April 17 in the US):

  • ⦿ Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets - 5:00 AM IST
  • ⦿ Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors - 07:30 AM IST

Where will the NBA Playoffs games be telecast on TV?

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets game will be telecast in India on Sports18.

Where to live stream the NBA Playoffs games?

The live stream of the NBA Playoffs games will be available on NBA.com with a League Pass.

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets game can also be live streamed on JioCinema app.

