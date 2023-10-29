MagazineBuy Print

NBA roundup: Despite 51 from Zach LaVine, Detroit Pistons pips Chicago Bulls

LaVine scored 51 points as he knocked down 19 of 33 field-goal attempts and 6 of 8 free throws. DeMar DeRozan had 20 points and Nikola Vucevic chipped in 12.

Published : Oct 29, 2023 14:18 IST , New York - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) drives as Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit.
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) drives as Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit. | Photo Credit: AP
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) drives as Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey (23) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit. | Photo Credit: AP

Cade Cunningham had 25 points and 10 assists as the host Detroit Pistons overcame a career high from Zach LaVine and defeated the Chicago Bulls 118-102 in their home opener on Saturday night.

LaVine scored 51 points as he knocked down 19 of 33 field-goal attempts and 6 of 8 free throws. DeMar DeRozan had 20 points and Nikola Vucevic chipped in 12.

Jalen Duren supplied 23 points, 15 rebounds and five assists as Detroit snapped its 15-game losing streak against the Bulls. Alec Burks contributed 18 points off the bench.

LaVine surpassed the 50-point mark with 4:28 left in the game on a layup. DeRozan made a jumper to cut the Pistons’ lead to 10, 109-99, but Detroit then scored the next nine points to put the game out of reach.

Timberwolves 106, Heat 90

Reserve Naz Reid scored 11 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter as Minnesota pulled away down the stretch and beat short-handed Miami in Minneapolis.

Minnesota Timberwolves’ Naz Reid, center, drives to the basket between Miami Heat guards Duncan Robinson (55) and Kyle Lowry (7) in the third quarter of the game.
Minnesota Timberwolves' Naz Reid, center, drives to the basket between Miami Heat guards Duncan Robinson (55) and Kyle Lowry (7) in the third quarter of the game. | Photo Credit: AP
Minnesota Timberwolves’ Naz Reid, center, drives to the basket between Miami Heat guards Duncan Robinson (55) and Kyle Lowry (7) in the third quarter of the game. | Photo Credit: AP

Reid made 10 of 14 shots from the floor and tied a career high by hitting four treys as Minnesota’s bench contributed 42 points. Anthony Edwards added 19 points and seven assists and Gobert contributed 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Playing the second night of a back-to-back, the Heat rested Jimmy Butler, the former Minnesota player who heard “Where is Jimmy” chants from the crowd. Caleb Martin (knee) and Kevin Love (shoulder) also sat out. Herro led the Heat with 22 points on 8-of-23 shooting and Bam Adebayo added 19.

Pacers 125, Cavaliers 113

Aaron Nesmith poured in a career-best 26 points in 30 minutes off the bench, Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner recorded double-doubles and visiting Indiana won its second straight game, outlasting Donovan Mitchell-less Cleveland.

Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) dunks in front of Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson during the second half of the game in Cleveland.
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) dunks in front of Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson during the second half of the game in Cleveland. | Photo Credit: AP
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) dunks in front of Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson during the second half of the game in Cleveland. | Photo Credit: AP

Haliburton notched 21 points and a game-high 13 assists, while Turner had 20 points and a team-high 12 rebounds for the Pacers. With the Cavaliers resting Mitchell (sore hamstring) on the second night of a back-to-back, Evan Mobley went for 33 points and Caris LeVert 31 in Cleveland’s second loss in its first three games.

The hosts were within 109-107 when Mobley dunked with 4:08 to play, but Haliburton bombed in three 3-pointers in a 57-second flurry, the third opening up a 10-point cushion with just 2:46 left.

RELATED: NBA 2023-24: Kevin Durant scores 26 points as Phoenix Suns beats Utah Jazz 126-104

Wizards 113, Grizzlies 106

Jordan Poole led six scorers in double figures with 27 points, Corey Kispert added 22 off the bench and Washington won its home opener at the expense of Memphis.

Jordan Poole #13 of the Washington Wizards celebrates after scoring a three-pointer against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half at Capital One Arena.
Jordan Poole #13 of the Washington Wizards celebrates after scoring a three-pointer against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half at Capital One Arena. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
Jordan Poole #13 of the Washington Wizards celebrates after scoring a three-pointer against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half at Capital One Arena. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Washington never trailed after taking the lead with just over 4 1/2 minutes left in the first quarter, then built its advantage to as many as 25 points. The Grizzlies, who were looking to avoid starting the season with a third straight loss, cut the deficit to six points with 1:50 left in the game.

Back-to-back baskets by Kyle Kuzma -- part of his 21 points -- pushed the Washington lead to 10. Kuzma also grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds. The Wizards got another double-double from Daniel Gafford, who finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies with 26 points and went 4-for-10 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Pelicans 96, Knicks 87

Brandon Ingram scored 26 points, Zion Williamson had 24 and New Orleans won its home opener, defeating New York.

RJ Barrett scored 18 points, Jalen Brunson had 14 and Julius Randle had 10 along with 12 rebounds for the Knicks, who made just 7 of 37 3-pointers one night after making 20 of 44 in a 126-120 victory at Atlanta.

Brandon Ingram (14) of the New Orleans Pelicans shoots over Quentin Grimes (6) of the New York Knicks during the second quarter of an NBA game at Smoothie King Center.
Brandon Ingram (14) of the New Orleans Pelicans shoots over Quentin Grimes (6) of the New York Knicks during the second quarter of an NBA game at Smoothie King Center. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
Brandon Ingram (14) of the New Orleans Pelicans shoots over Quentin Grimes (6) of the New York Knicks during the second quarter of an NBA game at Smoothie King Center. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Mitchell Robinson had 15 rebounds and Josh Hart added 10 as New York enjoyed a 59-43 advantage on the boards. But that wasn’t nearly enough to slow down the Pelicans, who never trailed after tying the score at 2-2.

