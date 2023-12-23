NBA roundup: Warriors ruin Jordan Poole’s homecoming, Philadelphia beats Toronto

Jordan Poole responded to a nice pregame reception with a team-high 25 points in his return to San Francisco, but Stephen Curry countered with 30 and rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis notched a second straight double-double as the Golden State Warriors ran off from the visiting Washington Wizards for a 129-118 victory Friday night.

The meeting was the first since Poole, a driving force in Golden State’s 2022 championship run before being on the receiving end of a Draymond Green punch last preseason, was dealt from the Warriors to the Wizards in July as part of a package for Chris Paul.

As has been his norm this season, Poole struggled from the field, shooting 7-for-21 overall and 3-for-12 on 3-pointers, but managed to use eight free throws as the foundation for his sixth game this season with 25 or more points.

Paul contributed four points, seven rebounds and a game-high 10 assists to the Warriors’ cause, which was made easier by the fact that the Wizards were playing the second night of a back-to-back at the end of a four-game Western swing.

Corey Kispert had 18 points, Daniel Gafford 15 and Tyus Jones 14 to complement a team-high six assists for the Wizards, who went 1-3 on the trip. Kyle Kuzma was Washington’s leading rebounder with nine on a night when he was held to seven points on 3-for-11 shooting.

76ers 121, Raptors 111

Tyrese Maxey had 33 points and 10 assists and Tobias Harris scored a season-best 33 points to go along with eight rebounds and seven assists to lift host Philadelphia past Toronto.

Joel Embiid scored 31 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out nine assists for the Sixers, who have won eight of nine. It was the 13th consecutive game that Embiid produced at least 30 points and 10 rebounds.

Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 31 points, Jakob Poeltl added 19 and Gary Trent Jr. had 17. OG Anunoby and Scottie Barnes chipped in with 12 each.

Heat 122, Hawks 113

Tyler Herro scored a team-high 30 points and made a season-high seven 3-pointers to help Miami to a win over visiting Atlanta.

Duncan Robinson scored 21 of his season-high 27 points in the fourth quarter for the Heat, who won their third game in four tries. Jaime Jaquez Jr. tallied 19 points for Miami, and Bam Adebayo had 18.

Trae Young also made seven treys and had 30 points and 13 assists for the Hawks, who saw their modest two-game winning streak come to an end. Friday was Young’s sixth consecutive game with 30 points and 10 assists and he is now one game behind Oscar Robertson for the longest such streak in NBA history. Dejounte Murray added 24 points for the Hawks, while Bogdan Bogdanovic added 23.

Kings 120, Suns 105

Domantas Sabonis recorded 28 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds to help Sacramento trounce visiting Phoenix.

De’Aaron Fox had 23 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals to help Sacramento win for the ninth time in 13 games. Keegan Murray scored 21 points, Harrison Barnes added 19 and Kevin Huerter scored 13 as the Kings led by as many as 29 points while defeating the Suns for the fourth consecutive time.

Kevin Durant had 28 points and seven rebounds and Devin Booker added 24 points and seven assists for disappointing Phoenix, which lost for the eighth time in 11 games. Udoka Azubuike had 11 points and 11 rebounds, Grayson Allen also scored 11 points and Chimezie Metu added 10 points.

Nuggets 122, Nets 117

Jamal Murray scored a season-high 32 points to go along with nine assists and connected with Nikola Jokic for the go-ahead basket with 2:28 remaining as Denver beat slumping Brooklyn.

Jokic got his 25th double-double of the season by finishing with 31 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Aaron Gordon added 18 and Michael Porter Jr. contributed 15 as the Nuggets won for the sixth time in seven games and got their fourth straight road win.

Cam Thomas led seven players in double figures with 23 points but the Nets lost their season-high fifth straight. Cameron Johnson added 17 while Mikal Bridges and Dorian Finney-Smith contributed 14 apiece.

Rockets 122, Mavericks 96

Alperen Sengun produced his eighth double-double of the season with 22 points with 15 rebounds and host Houston took full advantage of a short-handed Dallas roster and rolled to the win.

Jabari Smith Jr. added 21 points and eight boards for the Rockets, who led by as many as 38 points en route to their 12th victory in 14 games at Toyota Center. Jalen Green added 17 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

The Mavericks added Luka Doncic (quad) to their laundry list of injured regulars, a group that also includes Kyrie Irving (heel), Dereck Lively II (ankle) and Dante Exum (leg contusion). Tim Hardaway Jr. was the lone starter from Dallas’ makeshift starting lineup to reach double figures, scoring 16 points, as the Mavericks shot 34.7 percent overall and 7 of 40 from 3-point range.